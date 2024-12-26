'Healthy & Awake' Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
12 Emerging Cancer Therapies You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Insights from Dr. John Catanzaro on emerging treatments bridging science and integrative care.
Oct 22
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
84
7
March 2025
Back in Action: Spring Updates from Healthy & Awake
Healthy & Awake Newsletter – March 30, 2025
Mar 30
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
Decentralized Medicine: Dr. Lynn Fynn’s Fight for Honest Healthcare
Healthy & Awake Podcast [Ep. 70]
Mar 26
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
1
56:25
January 2025
Happy New Year! 2024 Recap & Looking Ahead
Healthy & Awake Newsletter 1/3/24
Jan 3
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
December 2024
🎄 Healthy & Awake: Ending 2024 Strong & Starting Fresh in 2025 🎉
Healthy & Awake Newsletter 12/26/24
Dec 26, 2024
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
Bird Flu Emergency, Exposing Medical Myths, and Rebuilding Education
Healthy & Awake Newsletter 12/19/24
Dec 19, 2024
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
The Countdown to 2025: Stay Awake with These Powerful Episodes
Healthy & Awake Newsletter 12/11/24
Dec 12, 2024
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
Light, Not Food, Is the Secret to Health w/ Dr. Michael Twyman [Ep. 61]
Healthy & Awake Newsletter 12/5/24
Dec 5, 2024
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
November 2024
Food Wars: Vegan vs Carnivore w/ Dr. Joel Kahn
Healthy & Awake Newsletter 11/21/24
Nov 21, 2024
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
2
2
🎙️ New Episode: How Big Pharma Hijacked Medicine — Dr. David Healy Breaks Down the Propaganda Machine [Ep. 59]
Healthy & Awake Newsletter 11/14/24
Nov 14, 2024
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
2
1
Ethical Influence in Health & Wellness w/ Dr. Michael Arloski [Ep. 58]
Healthy & Awake Newsletter 11/8/24
Nov 8, 2024
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
3
October 2024
Carnivore Diet w/ Dr. Shawn Baker [Ep. 57]
Healthy & Awake Newsletter 10/31/24
Oct 31, 2024
•
Mike Vera, NBC-HWC
1
© 2025 Mike Vera
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts