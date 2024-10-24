Hello Critical Thinkers,

🌀 Hurricane Update: Recovery and Reflection

After Hurricane Helene swept through South Carolina, causing damage to my home and a near two-week power outage, I took a short break from the podcast. Although it was a challenging time with the loss of all my stored food, it gave me a moment to reflect and be thankful. I'm grateful to have had the support of my family, especially enjoying time and meals with my dad—a silver lining from the storm. Others in North Carolina faced even tougher conditions, and my thoughts are with them as we all rebuild.

Here’s an image from my backyard after the storm. A massive tree collapsed and took up my entire yard! It’s tough to see here how bad the damage actually was, but almost every tree around my house fell over- some fell directly onto the house.

🎙️ Episode Highlight: Personalized Medicine & Peptides w/ Dr. John Catanzaro [Ep. 55]

Before the disruptions caused by Hurricane Helene, we released a fascinating episode with Dr. John Catanzaro (Decision Junction) discussing the future of healthcare through personalized medicine and peptides. Covering advanced topics from CRISPR technology to the role of AI in medical research, this episode is essential for anyone interested in how emerging technologies are transforming our approach to complex diseases. Although I couldn’t announce it earlier due to the hurricane, make sure to catch this must-listen episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or Rumble.

🌱 Toxic Exposure Panel: Insightful Recording Now Available as a Podcast Episode!

I had the pleasure of participating in a vital panel discussion with Marci Kenon and Dr. Alexa Martin, who are experts in ‘everyday toxins’ and integrative medicine, respectively. Our conversation delved into the critical issue of toxic exposure and how to effectively reduce it to improve your health. Originally hosted live, this engaging and educational panel has been transformed into a podcast episode, packed with practical advice. Catch the full discussion on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or Rumble and gain valuable insights to safeguard your health.

🥩 Up Next: Dr. Shawn Baker – A Deep Dive into the Carnivore Diet

Join me as I explore the carnivore diet with Dr. Shawn Baker. Initially skeptical, my personal journey with this diet showed significant improvements in my gut health, changing my perspective on nutritional possibilities. We’ll tackle this controversial topic head-on, balancing it with a future episode featuring a vegan MD to maintain a broad and critical view on dietary health.

Make sure you’re subscribed so you don’t miss it!: Apple, Spotify, YouTube, Rumble

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Stay healthy & awake,

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Board Certified Health Coach (NBC-HWC)