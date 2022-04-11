Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to Healthy & Awake, the ultimate destination for health coaches who want to level up their game and stay ahead of the curve. My name is Mike Vera and I'm a Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) with a mission to help my clients build sustainable healthy habits using an evidence-based approach.

Are you tired of the same old boring health advice? Look no further! Here, we delve into a variety of topics including the latest in health coaching, tips and strategies for success, and thought-provoking discussions about the failures of the current healthcare system and how propaganda plays a role in our decision-making.

But it's not all serious talk. I've got a sense of humor and I'm not afraid to use it. I'll also cover general health topics like fitness, nutrition, sleep and even some fringe topics like blue-light exposure and cold exposure for recovery.

My ultimate goal is to make the world a healthier place and I believe that starts with educating and empowering health coaches. Join me on this journey and let's make a difference together. Want to weigh in or have any questions? Don't hesitate to reach out. And for more information on me, check out my website Red Pill Health & Wellness.