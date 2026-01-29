There’s a distinction I keep coming back to in conversations with guests on the podcast: the difference between being told what to think versus learning how to think.

It sounds abstract, but it shows up everywhere in health.

When you go to a doctor, you’re usually given an answer. Take this medication. Follow this protocol. Here’s what the guidelines say. The information flows one direction - from the institution, through the doctor, to you. Your job is to receive it and comply.

That’s not a criticism of doctors. Most of them are doing the best they can inside a system that gives them fifteen minutes per patient and penalties for going off-script. The problem isn’t the people. It’s the structure.

Dr. Lynn Fynn, a retired infectious disease specialist I had on the show, put it simply:

"Decentralized medicine is pretty much critical thought - individual solutions rather than being dictated."

That word - decentralized - is what I want to unpack here.

What Centralized Health Actually Looks Like

Think about how information flows in the current system.

Research gets funded (often by pharmaceutical companies), published in journals (with gatekeepers deciding what’s worthy), synthesized into guidelines (by agencies like the CDC or WHO), distributed to doctors (who are trained to follow those guidelines), and finally handed to you in a fifteen-minute appointment.

By the time it reaches you, the information has passed through five or six institutional filters. Each one has its own incentives, its own blind spots, its own reasons for emphasizing certain things and ignoring others. And you’re at the end of the chain, expected to receive the conclusion without seeing any of the steps that produced it.

But here’s what makes it worse: the information is often corrupted before it even enters the chain.

Dr. David Healy, a psychiatrist and researcher who’s spent decades studying pharmaceutical industry practices, has documented how this works. Clinical trials get ghostwritten by company employees, then published under academic names for credibility. Negative results get buried or reframed as positive. The “evidence base” that guidelines are built on isn’t neutral science - it’s shaped by the companies that profit from the conclusions.

The result, as Healy puts it:

“You’re at risk from a good doctor.”

That’s not hyperbole. A conscientious doctor following the guidelines, doing exactly what they were trained to do, can still cause harm - because the guidelines themselves are built on compromised data. The doctor isn’t the problem. The structure is. And this is precisely why blind compliance - even with a good doctor - carries risk. Self-advocacy isn’t optional.

Dr. Jack Kruse , who’s been on the podcast twice, frames it differently but lands in the same place:

“Centralized medicine is all about patenting drugs. You cannot patent the sun.”

The system isn’t set up to explore things that can’t be monetized or controlled. Sunlight, sleep, environmental factors, the rhythms of your own biology - these don’t fit neatly into a centralized model because there’s no product to sell, no protocol to enforce, no billing code. So they get ignored. Not because they don’t matter, but because the structure can’t see them.

What Decentralized Health Looks Like

Decentralization flips the flow.

Instead of waiting for information to filter down from institutions, you become an active participant in evaluating what works for your body, your environment, your life. The doctor - or coach, or practitioner - isn’t an authority handing down orders. They’re a partner helping you think through options.

Robert Lufkin MD, who studies metabolic health, described where he thinks medicine is heading:

“The patient is in charge and the doctor is just giving advice.”

That might sound obvious, but it’s actually a radical departure from how most healthcare works today. Right now, the patient is rarely in charge. You’re in a system that processes you - diagnoses, prescribes, bills, moves on. The assumption is that the institution knows best and your job is to follow instructions.

Decentralized health starts from a different assumption: you’re the one who has to live in your body. You’re the one who knows what your days actually look like, what you’ve tried before, what’s realistic and what isn’t. Any solution that doesn’t account for that is likely to fail, no matter how evidence-based it is on paper.

This doesn’t mean rejecting expertise. It means changing the relationship to it. You’re not outsourcing your thinking to the expert - you’re using their knowledge as one input among many, filtered through your own judgment about your own situation.

Why This Scares People

Here’s the part that doesn’t get talked about enough: decentralization is uncomfortable.

When you’re in a centralized system, there’s a certain relief in being told what to do. You don’t have to evaluate competing claims. You don’t have to take responsibility for decisions that might be wrong. The institution absorbs that burden. If something goes badly, it’s not your fault - you followed the guidelines.

Decentralization removes that safety net. If you’re the one making decisions, you’re also the one accountable for them. That’s more freedom, but it’s also more weight.

I think this is why a lot of people resist the idea, even when they’re frustrated with the current system. The frustration is real, but so is the fear of what it would mean to actually take the wheel. It’s easier to complain about institutions than to build something outside of them.

And honestly? That fear makes sense. Most people were never taught how to evaluate health information critically. The system doesn’t train you for that - it trains you to comply. So when someone says “think for yourself,” it can feel like being thrown into deep water without knowing how to swim.

But here’s the thing: that discomfort is evidence of the problem, not a reason to stay in it.

What This Isn’t

I want to be clear about what I’m not saying.

This isn’t “don’t trust doctors” or “medicine is evil.” That’s lazy thinking, and it’s just as centralized in its own way - replacing one set of received beliefs with another. If you go from blindly trusting the CDC to blindly trusting whoever’s yelling loudest on the internet, you haven’t decentralized anything. You’ve just switched authorities.

Decentralized health isn’t about finding the right guru to follow. It’s about developing your own capacity to evaluate information - which includes knowing when to trust experts and when to ask more questions.

It’s also not “do your own research” in the dismissive way that phrase gets used. That usually means “go down rabbit holes until you find something that confirms what you already believe.”

What I’m talking about is something harder: learning to sit with uncertainty, weigh competing claims, and make decisions knowing you might be wrong. Using experts as resources, not oracles. Staying curious instead of defensive.

That’s not anti-doctor. It’s a different relationship - one where you’re a participant, not a passenger.

The Shift That’s Already Happening

Here’s what gives me hope: this isn’t a fringe idea anymore.

After 2020, something broke open. A lot of people who’d never questioned institutional health guidance started asking questions - and once you start, you don’t really stop. Erwan Le Corre, who I had on the show, described it this way: “People realized that this world is highly corrupted... full of lies.”

That sounds dark, but I don’t think it is. Disillusionment is painful, but it’s also the beginning of thinking for yourself. You can’t build something new until you see clearly what’s broken.

Direct primary care is growing. Doctors are leaving hospital systems to practice independently. Board-certified health coaches are filling the gap that fifteen-minute appointments can’t - the ongoing support, the implementation, the part where you actually change your life. People are seeking out practitioners who will partner with them instead of processing them.

Dr. Lynn Fynn, who spent her career in infectious disease, told me that hospital affiliation is “what puts a thumb on you” - the thing that forces doctors to follow protocols even when their judgment says otherwise. Direct care removes that pressure. It restores the relationship.

This is what decentralization looks like in practice. Not a rejection of expertise, but a restructuring of how expertise gets used. The patient and the practitioner working together, without institutional middlemen dictating what’s allowed.

Where This Leaves You

You probably already sense that something’s off with the current system. Maybe you’ve felt it in doctor’s offices, or in the gap between the advice you’re given and the reality of trying to follow it.

Understanding the structure is step one. But understanding doesn’t change anything by itself.

The hard part - the part most people get stuck on - is implementation. How do you actually apply this? How do you evaluate health information when the experts disagree? How do you build habits that work for your life, not some idealized version of your life? How do you take the wheel when you’ve spent years in the passenger seat?

This is where I think coaching fits - not as another authority telling you what to do, but as a partnership. Someone who helps you figure out how to think about your own situation. Someone who knows your actual life, not just your lab results.

That’s what we do at Avantia. Working with you to figure out what actually fits your life - not handing down instructions. If that sounds like what you’re looking for, book a $1 first session and we’ll figure out together whether this is the right fit.

Stay healthy, stay awake.

Mike Vera

