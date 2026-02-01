If you’ve been reading this newsletter for a while, you’ve heard me mention Bill Gates before.

Not because I’m obsessed with billionaires. Because his fingerprints are on almost everything I cover.

The food supply? Gates is the largest private owner of farmland in America—269,000 acres. He’s invested heavily in lab-grown meat, insect protein, and GMO crops in Africa.

Global health policy? His foundation is the second-largest donor to the World Health Organization, behind only the US government. He funds Gavi, CEPI, and pandemic simulations like Event 201.

The pandemic response? He invested $55 million in BioNTech in September 2019- months before COVID emerged- and spent years telling us the world couldn’t “go back to normal” until we were all vaccinated.

When I’ve had guests on the podcast talk about conflicts of interest in health policy, his name comes up constantly. Dr. Shawn Baker put it bluntly on episode 57

”Bill Gates funds the World Health Organization more than anyone else on the planet as an individual. He has obvious financial conflicts of interest.”

So when the Department of Justice dropped 3 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents this week- and Bill Gates’ name was all over them- I paid attention.

Because when the man shaping our food, medicine, and public health future appears in documents like these, it’s worth paying attention.

What the Documents Say

On January 30th, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the release of more than 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The release came thanks to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed with bipartisan support in November.

Buried in that trove: draft emails Epstein sent to himself in July 2013.

They appear to be drafts of a resignation letter Epstein was writing as if he were Boris Nikolic- Bill Gates’ science advisor- addressed to the Gates Foundation.

The allegations in those drafts are explosive:

Epstein (writing as Nikolic) claimed he had been asked to help Gates obtain drugs to treat a sexually transmitted disease- allegedly contracted from “sex with Russian girls.”

The draft claims Gates asked for antibiotics to “surreptitiously give to Melinda.”

Another draft, addressed directly to Gates, references a request to “please delete the emails regarding your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis.”

Read that again.

A spokesperson for Gates called these claims “absolutely absurd and completely false”, characterizing the documents as evidence of Epstein’s “frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.”

The DOJ itself cautioned that the release may contain “fake or falsely submitted” material. Fair enough.

But here’s what we know is true...

The Pattern We Already Knew

This isn’t the first time Gates has had to explain his relationship with Epstein. And the explanations have never quite added up.

Gates met with Epstein numerous times starting in 2011- three years after Epstein had already pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor. He stayed “late into the night” at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse. He flew on Epstein’s plane.

When asked about it, Gates said he met with Epstein for “philanthropic purposes” and because Epstein “knows a lot of rich people.”

In 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that Epstein had attempted to blackmail Gates over an alleged affair with a Russian bridge player named Mila Antonova. Epstein had paid for her coding school- and in 2017, he emailed Gates asking to be “reimbursed,” with the clear implication that he could expose the affair.

Then there’s Boris Nikolic- the same science advisor whose name Epstein used in those fake resignation letters.

Two days before Epstein’s death in 2019, Nikolic was named as the backup executor of Epstein’s will. Nikolic called the move “absolutely a retaliatory move” and a “fuck you” to Gates- because they had failed to finalize a charitable fund Epstein wanted to manage.

And Melinda? According to multiple reports, her discomfort with her husband’s Epstein relationship was a significant factor in their divorce.

So we have: repeated meetings with a convicted sex offender, alleged affairs, attempted blackmail, and a strange posthumous will designation that even the person named called “retaliatory.”

And now: draft emails alleging STDs from “Russian girls” and a plot to secretly medicate his wife.

At some point, the pattern speaks for itself.

Follow the Money, Then Follow the Character

This is why I care about the Epstein connection: Character matters when someone has this much influence over your life.

Dr. Jack Kruse said it well on episode 49

“He’s using his centralized paradigm to take away decentralized networks from people and blind them to it. That’s exactly what Rockefeller did.”

Gates funded Harvard’s SCoPEx research to release particles in the stratosphere and dim the sun. He’s reshaping African agriculture. He’s telling us what to eat while investing in the companies that make the food. He shaped the pandemic response while holding stakes in the vaccines.

And now we’re learning that for years, he was meeting with a convicted sex offender- and may have been compromised by him.

When someone wields that much influence over your health, scrutinizing their character is fair game.

The Image vs. The Reality

Bill Gates has spent billions constructing an image: the nerdy philanthropist saving the world through science and data.

But the Epstein files- along with everything we already knew- reveal a different picture. A man who continued meeting with a convicted sex offender for years. A man whose own science advisor was used as a pawn in what appears to be a blackmail scheme. A man whose wife left him in part because of these connections.

And now, a man named in draft emails containing allegations so specific and so strange that even his denial feels like confirmation of something.

The DOJ is right to caution that these documents may contain false material. But here’s the question that matters:

If this is what we’re learning now- decades after the fact, forced out by an act of Congress- what else don’t we know?

And why should we trust someone with this kind of baggage to shape the future of food, medicine, and public health?

