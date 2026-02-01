'Healthy & Awake' Substack

'Healthy & Awake' Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
2d

Great and fair article. I've spoken to atty Blanche in my line of legal work and would not be suprised if he corrupted the files to protect his people and client's from Cadwalader. You must know, that Cadwalader (former client) is the oldest standing firm in New York, now foreced to merge w/ a younger firm, Hogan Lovells. Cadwalader represents the Federal Reserve families (#6, #9, #11) and other big banks and that's who Todd worked for prior.

Please check out #1 and #6 on the only known Covid Audit that I lived through because it is scribed through God by me. The numbers above, match up with it:

https://WHOtoSTOP.org

Reply
Share
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
2d

Really appreciate the character angle here. When someone owns that much farmland and shapes health policy simuultaneously, the conflict is obvious. But what I find interesting is how philanthropy becomes a shield, like the public image makes it harder to ask basic accountability questions. I used to work adjacent to nonprofit circles and saw similar patterns where large donors got deference instead of scrutiny. The documents are wild but the pattern was already clear.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Vera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture