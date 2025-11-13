Last week, the Trump administration announced a deal to drastically lower the price of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy for millions of Americans on Medicare and Medicaid. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called it a breakthrough that would help make America healthy again.

Here’s what made people do a double-take: Just six months earlier, Kennedy was on Fox News saying Americans are “so stupid and so addicted to drugs” for using Ozempic. He pointed out that Denmark—home to Novo Nordisk, the company behind Ozempic—doesn’t even recommend it for obesity. Their advice? Diet and exercise.

So what changed?

Whether you land on Kennedy’s earlier skepticism or his current policy position, there’s a much bigger conversation we need to have. And it’s not about politics—it’s about what these drugs actually do, who’s profiting, and what’s being left out of the sales pitch.

The Marketing Machine Behind the Miracle Drug

Before we get into the science and the side effects, let’s talk about something that rarely makes headlines: conflicts of interest.

Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford appeared on 60 Minutes to discuss obesity, arguing that it’s primarily a genetic condition and a “brain disease.” Watch her segment here. Her message was clear: obesity isn’t about willpower or lifestyle—it’s biological, and it requires medical intervention.

What 60 Minutes didn’t mention? Dr. Stanford has received payments from Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy. This detail was later pointed out by Dr. Shawn Baker on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

This isn’t about attacking Dr. Stanford personally. It’s about recognizing a pattern. As Kennedy noted in his recent commentary: “More than a hundred members of Congress are now backing a bill to fund Ozempic through Medicare. Many of these lawmakers have accepted money from Novo Nordisk itself.”

He continued:

“Americans as young as six are being targeted for lifetime Ozempic prescriptions, all for an obesity epidemic that is almost entirely preventable and wasn’t even an issue a century ago. With 74% of Americans classified as overweight or obese, universal Ozempic would cost $3 trillion a year.”

Put that in perspective: Novo Nordisk is now Europe’s most valuable company. Not because of the Danish market—Denmark actually restricts Ozempic use to cut costs. The company’s entire valuation is built on future American sales.

Kennedy’s math is stark: “For half the annual Ozempic price tag, every obese American could get regeneratively raised organic food—three meals a day—and a gym membership.”

What This Article Is (And Isn’t)

Earlier this year, I recorded a podcast episode about Ozempic featuring clips from medical doctors I’ve interviewed—experts who’ve spent years studying metabolism, hormones, and the pharmaceutical industry. The response was overwhelming. People wanted more.

So this article expands on that episode. We’re going deeper into the research, the mechanisms, the risks, and most importantly—the alternatives that almost no one is talking about.

But first, let me be clear about what this isn’t:

This is not about judgment. I know people who’ve taken these drugs and feel they’ve benefited. If you’re struggling with obesity, if lifestyle changes haven’t worked, if time is running out and you need intervention—I’m not here to tell you you’re wrong. That’s between you and your doctor.

This is about informed consent. It’s about making sure you know what you’re signing up for (beyond the marketing). Because when you look at who’s funding the research, what the long-term data actually shows, and what happens when people stop taking these drugs—the picture gets a lot more complicated.

As a board-certified health and wellness coach, my job isn’t to make decisions for you. It’s to help you see what’s at stake so you can make the best decision for your health.

So let’s question the conventional, explore the unconventional, and find the truth.

A quick note : I’m a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) with a Master of Science degree. Nothing in this article constitutes medical advice. I’ve included extensive sources throughout so you can investigate further and make informed decisions with your healthcare provider.

The Gila Monster Connection

The story of GLP-1 drugs starts in an unlikely place: the Sonoran Desert.

As Dr. Charles Glassman (also known as “Coach MD”) explained in our conversation about challenging conventional healthcare, these medications were derived from studies on the Gila monster—a venomous lizard that only eats dead animals once or twice a year.

Think about that. This creature survives months without food. How? Its saliva contains a peptide that suppresses hunger so effectively that it simply doesn’t need to eat.

Scientists isolated that compound and modified it to create what we now know as GLP-1 receptor agonists: drugs like Ozempic (semaglutide), Wegovy (also semaglutide), Mounjaro (tirzepatide), and others.

What GLP-1 Does In Your Body

GLP-1 stands for glucagon-like peptide-1. It’s a hormone your body naturally produces in your intestines after you eat. Its job is simple: tell your brain you’re full and slow down digestion so your body can properly absorb nutrients.

Dr. Shawn Baker, who I spoke with about the carnivore diet and metabolic health, explained the natural process this way:

“GLP-1 is produced by something called the L cell in the ileum, which is the end of our small intestine. When nutrition winds its way through the intestine and gets to the very end, if there’s too much, these cells say, ‘Wait a minute, this nutrition is not getting absorbed—slow things down so we can start absorbing everything.’”

This mechanism is particularly potent when you eat meat. A steak triggers strong GLP-1 production because your gut wants to absorb all that protein and nutrition. That’s why you feel satisfied after a protein-rich meal, and why (as Dr. Baker noted) you never see undigested meat in your stool—it’s all been absorbed.

Natural GLP-1 hangs around for about 1.5 to 5 minutes. It does its job and then breaks down.

Here’s where the drugs are different...

The Seven-Day Problem

Pharmaceutical companies engineered these drugs to resist breakdown in the body. Instead of lasting a few minutes, they last about seven days.

That’s not a small difference. That’s your digestive system being artificially slowed for an entire week from a single injection.

Dr. Baker continued:

“When you take the injections, it hangs around in your body for days and days on end. So that’s why people have these side effects of intestinal obstructions, gastroparesis—sometimes it’s paralysis of the stomach. Sometimes that’s permanent for some people.”

Read that again: sometimes permanent.

The drug essentially keeps your stomach from emptying properly. Food sits there. Patients describe it as having a dead animal rotting inside them. The burping, the nausea, the vomiting—these aren’t just minor inconveniences. They’re signs that a fundamental biological process has been disrupted.

But Wait, There’s More: Fat Cell Hyperplasia

Dr. Baker pointed out another concerning mechanism that most people don’t know about:

“There’s some evidence that it leads to what’s called fat cell hyperplasia, which means that your fat cells get smaller, but there’s more of them. And so as long as you’re on the drug, you keep these small fat cells. But guess what happens when you go off the drug? Now you have more fat cells than you started with, and so you’ll start seeing more and more weight gain.”

This is critical to understand. The drug isn’t fixing anything. It’s suppressing your appetite and slowing your digestion while simultaneously increasing the number of fat cells in your body. The moment you stop taking it, you’re actually in a worse position than when you started.

The FDA’s Own Warnings

Don’t take my word for it. Look at the FDA’s warning label for Mounjaro, one of the GLP-1 drugs:

“Mounjaro may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath.”

Thyroid cancer. Read that again and ask yourself: Does that sound like a health intervention?

The full warning (not pictured) continues with a list that includes pancreatitis, kidney problems, severe gastrointestinal disease, gallbladder problems, and more. The comprehensive list from

’s research found that compared to other weight loss drugs, GLP-1 users face:

9.09 times greater risk of pancreatitis 4.22 times greater risk of bowel obstruction 3.67 times greater risk of gastroparesis (potentially permanent stomach paralysis) 1.48 times greater risk of biliary disease (gallstones)"

And these are just the severe effects requiring hospitalization. The FDA has received over 1,150 reports of adverse events from compounded versions alone—and they note this is likely dramatically underreported.

The Weight Loss That Isn’t Really Weight Loss

Here’s the part that might surprise you: You’re not just losing fat.

Dr. Glassman was direct about this:

“What kind of weight are you losing? You’re not only losing fat, but you’re losing a lot of muscle. And as we get older, muscle health is extraordinarily important.”

This matters more than most people realize. Study after study on health and longevity shows that muscle mass is one of the strongest predictors of healthy aging. Hip fractures kill more people than many cancers—largely because older adults have lost the muscle mass needed to stay stable and recover from falls.

When you artificially suppress your appetite with Ozempic, you’re not just eating less junk food. You’re eating less period. And when you’re not getting enough protein, not getting enough calcium, not getting the nutrients your body needs—you lose muscle and bone density along with the fat.

Australian singer Avery recently spoke out about developing osteoporosis from Ozempic use. She’s a young woman, and now she has a bone disease typically associated with elderly patients.

The Vision Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About

New research has emerged linking GLP-1 drugs to serious eye problems, including a blinding condition called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). The American Academy of Ophthalmology reports that these drugs can cause:

Blurred vision (often within days of starting)

Worsening of diabetic retinopathy

Increased risk of vision loss diseases

Potential for sudden vision loss from reduced blood flow to the optic nerve

Dr. Jack Kruse, a neurosurgeon who’s been warning about these effects for years, explained the mechanism in a detailed X post:

“GLP-1 drugs cause rapid weight loss, which triggers fluid shifts and reduced blood volume in the body. This can stress the delicate blood vessels in your retina... The fluid shifts and oxidative stress from GLP-1s can amplify ROS production, disrupting protein folding in the retina.”

He’s been particularly vocal in another post about the risk for people with pale skin or those who spend a lot of time around blue light (like screens), as melanin in the retinal pigment epithelium plays a protective role. When you lose melanin in the wrong places due to these metabolic disruptions, you set yourself up for complications that seem to come “out of the blue”—but are entirely predictable if you understand the biology.

What Happens When You Stop

Here’s the question that should be front and center in every conversation about these drugs: What happens when you stop taking them?

The answer is simple and devastating: You gain all the weight back.

This isn’t speculation. It’s documented in the pharmaceutical companies’ own research.

As the Midwestern Doctor’s analysis also showed, the pivotal trials for these drugs follow a consistent pattern:

In the Wegovy trial (2.4mg weekly dose), the graphs show that most participants couldn’t stay on the drug for a prolonged period. Those who did lose weight began regaining it the moment they stopped.

In the pediatric trial (yes, they’re testing this on children), weight loss stopped and reversed as soon as the drug was withdrawn. Conveniently, they only tracked this rebound for a short period—because tracking it longer would show the full extent of the problem.

In the withdrawal study, the data was unambiguous: lost weight returned in direct proportion to how much was initially lost.

Reuters reported on data from Prime Therapeutics tracking 3,046 patients on GLP-1 drugs:

Only one in four patients were still taking Ozempic or Wegovy two years later

Healthcare costs increased 46% over two years for patients on GLP-1 drugs

There was zero reduction in obesity-related medical events —no decrease in heart attacks, strokes, or type 2 diabetes diagnoses

Employers need to budget an additional $11,200 per patient for the first two years due to drug costs and lack of health savings

Dr. Tro Kalayjian, Chief Medical Officer at Toward Health and a physician who’s prescribed GLP-1 drugs for over a decade, stated it plainly in a LinkedIn post he shared:

“I can say with 100% confidence that the effects on hunger wane between 1-2 years, and after 2 years, weight gain often occurs. This aligns with research indicating diminishing returns with long-term GLP-1 use.”

Read that carefully. This is coming from a doctor who actually prescribes these medications. He’s not ideologically opposed to them—he uses them in his practice. And he’s telling you they stop working.

The Tolerance Trap

Dr. Shawn Baker laid out the inevitable progression:

“I think what we’ll see—and this is what I predicted before—you know, five to ten years from now, those drugs will no longer be in vogue. There’ll be too many side effects. There are already class action lawsuits developing.”

He continued:

“Even if it’s a super wonderful drug and they sell it to 700 million people—one-tenth of the earth’s population—of that 700 million people, there’s probably going to be a million or more people that are going to have significant, serious complications like thyroid cancer, pancreatic cancer, gut paralysis, bowel obstruction, suicide.”

The pharmaceutical playbook is predictable: make billions, pay the lawsuits from the change drawer, move on to the next iteration. By then, there will be a new GLP-1 variant, maybe with some gene editing twist, and the cycle starts again.

But here’s what makes this particularly insidious: The drugs are designed to be taken forever.

That’s not a bug. That’s the feature.

In my coaching practice, I ask clients who are on these drugs a simple question: What did your doctor tell you about coming off of them? The responses are telling. In many cases, their doctors either had no plan for discontinuation, or the plan was explicitly to stay on them indefinitely.

This isn’t an accident. It’s the business model.

The Fen-Phen Playbook

If this sounds familiar, it should.

In the 1990s, a weight loss drug combination called fen-phen became wildly popular. Doctors converted their practices into pill mills. People were desperate, and the drug seemed to work.

Until it didn’t.

Fen-phen caused heart valve damage in one-third of users and increased the risk of pulmonary hypertension by up to 30 times. The FDA eventually banned it. Manufacturers paid over $13 billion in settlements.

The Midwestern Doctor’s deep dive on this history is essential reading. The parallels to Ozempic are striking:

Massive hype and demand

Pill mills and clinics popping up overnight

“Cash register” mentality among prescribers

Weight loss that disappears when you stop the drug

Severe complications that only become apparent years later

After fen-phen, Congress passed a law banning Medicare from covering weight loss drugs. Now, pharmaceutical lobbying has brought us full circle, with over 100 members of Congress—many of whom have taken money from Novo Nordisk—supporting bills to fund these drugs through Medicare.

The Pharma Trap: Treating Side Effects With More Drugs

Dr. Spencer Nadolsky is a physician who frequently discusses GLP-1 drugs on social media, generally defending them regardless of negative news. In one of his Instagram posts, he addressed hair loss—a side effect some patients experience on these medications.

His solution? Prescribe minoxidil.

Another drug. To treat the side effect of the first drug.

This is the pharmaceutical trap in action. What happens when the nausea gets unbearable? Anti-nausea medication. Gastroparesis? Maybe a prokinetic agent. Gallstones? Surgery. Osteoporosis? Bisphosphonates.

Each side effect becomes a new prescription, a new revenue stream, a new problem to manage instead of addressing the root cause.

What About the Claimed Benefits?

To be fair, pharmaceutical companies and their sponsored researchers point to studies showing GLP-1 drugs reduce cardiovascular events, may help with dementia, could improve fatty liver disease.

Dr. Robert Lufkin, author and professor of radiology at USC, offered a more nuanced take in our conversation:

“These GLP-1 agonists... work by creating a sense of satiety, decreasing gastric emptying and slowing down the GI tract. People noticed they not only lost weight, but they also improved their diabetes, cardiovascular disease, even Alzheimer’s disease.”

But here’s his critical point:

“If you take people who aren’t overweight and give them these GLP-1 agonists, like type 2 diabetics who aren’t overweight, they can actually reverse their type 2 diabetes. So it’s not just about the weight loss—there are downstream effects.”

However—and this is crucial—those benefits only hold if you combine the drugs with lifestyle changes.

“If you’re obese and taking a GLP-1 agonist while eating a lot of junk food, you will eat less junk food and you will lose weight, but you’ll be thin and metabolically unhealthy. You may not get off the GLP-1s. You’ll be on them for life and you may have sunken eyes... the GLP-1 faces.”

His conclusion:

“If you combine these powerful drugs with lifestyle—things like exercise, specifically strength training, and nutrition, specifically protein—then we save our muscles, we change our lifestyle, and then we can taper off the drugs.”

The drugs might be a tool. But without addressing the underlying factors—the behavior, the food environment, the lifestyle—they become a trap.

The Question We’re Not Asking

If GLP-1 drugs only work while you’re taking them, and you gain the weight back when you stop, then we’re not actually solving anything. We’re just medicating a symptom.

So what’s the real problem?

Dr. Amy Tiffany, who joined me for an entire episode dedicated to Ozempic culture, framed it this way:

“Obesity is a disease. It’s not an identity and it’s not a willpower problem. There is nothing going wrong when obesity occurs, which is really not what most people think. They think this is a terrible process that they’re putting on weight, that their body’s not working correctly—when in fact their body’s working exactly how it’s supposed to.”

Our bodies are designed to store excess energy as fat. That’s not a malfunction—it’s survival programming. The problem is that we’re living in an environment that’s completely mismatched to our biology.

The Food Environment Crisis

Dr. Tiffany continued:

“What if we never even had to be there? What if we never had to use the medication because our lifestyle actually set us up to not need the medication?”

The obesity epidemic isn’t primarily a medical problem. It’s an environmental one.

As outlined extensively by the Midwestern Doctor, the majority of food consumed in America comes from a handful of subsidized crops: corn, wheat, soy, and canola. These crops are so overproduced through government subsidies that farmers sell them below cost. The processed food industry then molds them into virtually everything we eat.

The problem? These foods aren’t particularly good for us. In fact, they contribute directly to diabetes and obesity. And because our bodies naturally resist them, the food industry—particularly after Big Tobacco bought into processed foods in the 1980s—made them as addictive as possible.

This is about more than willpower. You’re fighting a food supply that’s been engineered to override your natural satiety signals.

Kennedy’s point from earlier hits differently when you understand this:

“For half the annual Ozempic price tag, every obese American could get regeneratively raised organic food—three meals a day—and a gym membership.”

We’re choosing to medicate the symptom of a broken food system instead of fixing the food system.

But before we accept pharmaceutical dependency as inevitable, we need to look at what science is revealing about our body’s own hormone production systems.

Your Body Already Makes GLP-1 Naturally

Here’s something almost nobody talks about: Your body is already designed to produce GLP-1. The question isn’t whether you need it—it’s why your natural production isn’t working properly.

New research is uncovering fascinating answers.

A groundbreaking study published in PNAS examined how ultraviolet radiation affects the body’s neuro-immuno-endocrine system. The findings are remarkable:

UV light exposure stimulates natural hormone production through the skin, including hormones that regulate appetite, metabolism, and feeding behavior. This happens through the skin’s neuroendocrine system—the same pathways that GLP-1 drugs are trying to artificially manipulate.

Dr. Alexis Jazmyn, in an X post discussing this research, noted that appropriate sun exposure can positively affect GLP-1 production naturally, without injections, without side effects, and without pharmaceutical dependency.

The study authors write:

“UVB can stimulate cutaneous production of POMC-derived ACTH, α-MSH, β-endorphin, CRH and related peptides, enkephalins, and cytokines... UVB also stimulates production of serotonin and inhibits production of dopamine, an inhibitor of serotonin synthesis.”

These are the exact hormones involved in appetite regulation, satiety, and metabolism. In other words, your body has built-in mechanisms to regulate hunger and weight—mechanisms that are activated by something as simple as sunlight.

The study goes further:

“UVR can activate different neuroendocrine mechanisms regulating functions of the brain, endocrine and immune systems... Many of these mechanisms are independent from the UVB-induced vitamin D production.”

Before we jump to prescribing synthetic hormones for life, maybe we should ask why we’re not optimizing the systems our bodies already have.

The Metabolic Dysfunction Beneath the Surface

Dr. John Catanzaro (

), who specializes in personalized medicine and peptides,

most people miss:

When you introduce exogenous (external) GLP-1 into your system long-term, your body adapts. It can develop resistance. Your own receptors may be attacked by antibodies. The body starts to see the drug as a foreign invader and fights back.

“The body can develop a resistance to that drug over time. These receptors can be attacked by antibodies and blocked by antibodies by the very action of creating a resistance to the drug itself.”

This is why the drug stops working for so many people. Your body is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do—protecting itself from what it perceives as an ongoing threat.

Dr. Catanzaro continued:

“If you look at GLP-1 and you look at the structure of GLP-1, it’s not just a simple peptide. It’s actually a bridged, sophisticated, greasy molecule... It’s a very sloppy acting type of drug. And there’s a lot of different drugs out there that are very sloppy in their structures.”

The sloppiness he’s referring to? These drugs don’t just hit their target—they affect multiple systems in ways we’re still discovering. The rapid development prioritized getting a drug to market over creating something that works cleanly with human physiology.

The Behavior Problem Drugs Can’t Fix

Dr. Tro Kalayjian, who we heard from earlier, was even more direct about what GLP-1 drugs can’t do:

“GLP-1 drugs do not change behavior, much like Lap-Band surgery failed to address emotional and psychological issues related to food. If you’re angry or resistant when advised to avoid junk food, GLP-1 won’t alter that mindset. Similarly, if you blame willpower, remain inactive, and ignore your health goals, the drug alone won’t help.” He continued:

“If you treat your finances or car maintenance with urgency but wait until ‘Monday’ to change your lifestyle, GLP-1 won’t shift this self-care procrastination and years of all-or-none thinking.”

This is the uncomfortable truth: A drug can suppress your appetite, but it can’t teach you how to nourish your body. It can make you less hungry, but it can’t address why you’re eating when you’re not hungry. It can slow your digestion, but it can’t fix your relationship with food.

Dr. Tro’s practice has successfully weaned patients off GLP-1 drugs through coaching and behavior change. For those who stay on the medication, he requires a non-negotiable commitment: resistance training and increased protein intake to prevent muscle loss.

His bottom line:

“Don’t believe the hype. Programs that hand out prescriptions without addressing the real journey—your mind—are missing the point.”

The Framing Problem

Before we talk about solutions, we need to talk about how you’re thinking about the problem.

Most people come to this conversation saying, “I want to lose weight.” That framing already sets you up for failure.

Weight loss implies restriction. Deprivation. Grinding it out in the gym. Eating foods you hate. Self-loathing as motivation. And when you inevitably can’t sustain that approach, you blame yourself for lacking willpower.

What if we reframed the entire question?

Instead of “How do I lose weight?” what if you asked: “How do I become healthy?”

When you come from a place of self-love rather than self-hatred, everything changes. You’re not trying to punish your body into submission. You’re trying to nourish it, support it, optimize it.

Health is a verb, not a destination. It’s what you do consistently, not what you achieve once and then maintain through force.

And here’s the thing: when you focus on becoming healthy—truly healthy, metabolically healthy—the weight often takes care of itself.

What the Research Actually Shows

Let’s start with what we know works from the scientific literature.

Dr. Amy Tiffany emphasized the fundamentals that get overshadowed by drug marketing:

“Common good bone health practices are going to be doing weight-bearing activities, and that does not necessarily mean you have to be lifting weights, although that is one way to do it. One of the easiest ways for the spine, the hips, the femur, thigh bone, those types of bones is just walking.”

She continued:

“Anything that causes the heel to strike the ground is going to be helpful. Walking, running, skipping, jumping rope—all of those types of activities will help strengthen the bone. That’s because bones are in a natural and normal building up and tearing down process to keep them strong.”

This isn’t about becoming a bodybuilder. It’s about moving your body in the way it was designed to move.

On nutrition, Dr. Tiffany was equally clear:

“If you’re eating a healthy diet, you’re getting your calcium through your fruits and vegetables. Even if you don’t drink dairy, almond milk and some of these plant milks have a ton of calcium in them. I actually don’t generally find that people need supplemental calcium. What they do need is vitamin D.”

The basics work. They’re just not sexy. They can’t be packaged and sold for $1,500 a month.

Optimizing Your Body’s Natural GLP-1 Production

Remember that PNAS study on UV light and metabolic hormones? Let’s talk about practical application.

Your skin is a neuroendocrine organ. When exposed to appropriate amounts of sunlight—particularly UVB—it triggers the production of hormones that regulate appetite, metabolism, mood, and immune function.

This doesn’t mean baking yourself into sun burn. It means getting regular, moderate sun exposure. Early morning or late afternoon. Enough to feel the warmth, not enough to burn.

The study showed that these benefits are largely independent of vitamin D production—meaning even if you’re supplementing with vitamin D, you’re missing out on the other metabolic benefits that only come from actual sun exposure.

Consider: Obesity rates have skyrocketed in the same period that we’ve been told to avoid the sun at all costs and spend our lives indoors under artificial lighting.

Correlation isn’t causation, but it’s worth asking the question: What happens to a species when you remove it from its natural light environment?

The Protein Priority

Every expert I’ve spoken with emphasizes this: protein intake is non-negotiable.

Not just for people on GLP-1 drugs trying to prevent muscle loss. For everyone trying to achieve healthy body composition.

Protein is the most satiating macronutrient. It supports muscle synthesis and preservation. It requires more energy to digest (higher thermic effect). It stabilizes blood sugar.

Dr. Lufkin was explicit:

“People don’t eat adequately when they’re on these drugs; they require improved vitamins and minerals and other components, and they lose muscle mass. That muscle loss can be prevented if you take adequate protein and you do an optimum amount of exercise.”

This applies whether you’re on the drugs or not. If you’re trying to lose fat while preserving (or building) muscle, protein and resistance training are the foundation.

Whole food sources. Prioritize quality. And don’t fall for the myth that you can only absorb 30 grams at once—your body is smarter than that.

The Food Quality Factor

Dr. Shawn Baker’s carnivore approach is one extreme, but his underlying point applies universally:

“I just don’t think you can fix a nutrition problem without fixing the nutrition.”

Whether you go full carnivore, follow a Mediterranean diet, do keto, or something else entirely, the common thread in successful approaches is this: real food, not processed garbage.

Meat triggers strong GLP-1 production naturally. So do other whole foods. Your body knows how to respond to actual nutrients—it gets confused by ultra-processed frankenfoods engineered in labs.

The Midwestern Doctor’s research pointed out that we’re trying to use drugs to override the addictive properties that the food industry deliberately built into our food supply. It’s backwards.

Fix the food first. Then see what else you actually need.

Why You Might Need Help (And That’s Okay)

Here’s what I’ve learned working with people trying to transform their health: You already know what you should be doing.

Eat better. Move more. Get sunlight. Sleep enough. Manage stress. Drink water.

The knowledge isn’t the problem. The problem is execution. And behind the execution problem is usually something deeper:

Years of all-or-nothing thinking that sets you up for cycles of restriction and binge

Emotional patterns around food that have nothing to do with hunger

A nervous system stuck in stress mode that makes sustainable change feel impossible

Lack of structured support and accountability

Conflicting information that leaves you paralyzed by analysis paralysis

This is exactly why I created my three-month coaching program specifically for people struggling with weight—including those currently taking or considering GLP-1 drugs.

Because here’s the reality: Even if you decide the drugs are right for you short-term, you still need to address the underlying factors. Otherwise, you’re just delaying the inevitable rebound.

In our work together, we don’t just hand you a meal plan and workout routine. We identify the specific roadblocks that have kept you stuck. We work on the behavioral patterns, the mindset shifts, the practical strategies that actually fit your life.

Some clients use the program to avoid the drugs entirely. Others use it to support successful weaning off the medications. Some stay on them but build the lifestyle foundation to prevent the metabolic disaster that happens when they stop.

The approach is personalized because your obstacles are personal.

If you’re tired of the cycle—tired of temporary fixes, tired of feeling like you’re failing when the real failure is the system that set you up to need these drugs in the first place—book a $1 first session. We’ll meet, identify what’s actually blocking you, and build a real plan.

No judgment. No prescription pad. Just practical support to help you become the healthiest version of yourself.

The Studies Nobody Funds

Here’s a frustrating truth: The research that gets funded and published is largely determined by who has money to spend on it.

Pharmaceutical companies fund studies on their drugs. They don’t fund studies on sunlight, whole foods, coaching, or lifestyle interventions that can’t be patented.

But the studies that do exist are compelling.

Dr. Mozaffarian from Tufts noted that structured lifestyle support—food as medicine programs, nutrition counseling, exercise prescriptions—are ‘really cost effective’ compared to pharmaceutical approaches.

The challenge? Access. Insurance companies will pay for your Ozempic prescription but not for the registered dietitian who could teach you how to eat. They’ll cover the medication but not the gym membership or the health coach.

We have a system that profits from keeping you dependent rather than empowering you to thrive.

What Success Actually Looks Like

In the same LinkedIn post, Dr. Tro Kalayjian shared stories of patients who gained confidence to start exercising on GLP-1 drugs, stayed consistent, and eventually discontinued the medication with lasting success.

That’s the best-case scenario: Using the drug as a temporary tool while building sustainable habits.

But he also made clear:

“We’ve successfully weaned patients off these drugs through coaching and behavior change techniques.”

Many people don’t need the drugs at all. They need support. They need guidance. They need someone to help them navigate the complexity without falling into the traps that the system has set for them.

Dr. Charles Glassman put it this way:

“If you are [taking these medications], do it not in a manipulated way, not being seduced, but you being in control and deciding: Yes, I’m using this as a vehicle to get me started. And then I’m going to take over from there.”

That’s agency. That’s informed choice. That’s the opposite of what the pharmaceutical industry wants, which is passive, permanent customers.

The Choice You Deserve to Make

Six months ago, RFK Jr. called Americans “stupid” for using Ozempic. Now he’s helping make it more accessible to millions.

The contradiction isn’t the point. The point is this: Whether these drugs become cheaper and more available or stay expensive and restricted, you deserve to know what you’re actually signing up for.

Not the marketing version. Not the carefully selected trial data funded by the companies selling the product. The full picture.

Here’s what we know:

The drugs work—temporarily. They suppress appetite. They slow digestion. People lose weight. Some see improved biomarkers.

The drugs stop working. Tolerance develops. Hunger returns. Weight comes back, often with extra fat cells your body created while you were on the medication.

The side effects are real and sometimes severe. Gastroparesis. Pancreatitis. Bone density loss. Muscle wasting. Vision problems. Thyroid cancer risk. And the list keeps growing as more data emerges.

The drugs don’t address root causes. They medicate the symptom of a broken food system, sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress, and metabolic dysfunction. Stop the drug, and the underlying problem is still there—often worse than when you started.

The pharmaceutical industry designed it this way. Not out of malice necessarily, but because their business model requires lifelong customers. A drug that cures obesity would be a terrible investment. A drug that requires permanent use to maintain results? That’s a trillion-dollar market.

What the Experts Agree On

Despite their different approaches—carnivore, functional medicine, pharmaceutical—every doctor I interviewed for this article agrees on one fundamental point:

Sustainable results require behavior change.

Dr. Amy Tiffany: “If you don’t change that underlying problem, they are going to come back and then you haven’t gained anything, you’ve potentially hurt someone really badly.”

Dr. Charles Glassman: “Unless you do the work and unless you figure out why you became and were put in that situation in the first place, then you’re gonna gain it back.”

Dr. Shawn Baker: “Ultimately, I just don’t think that’s a solution. I just don’t think you can fix a nutrition problem without fixing the nutrition.”

Dr. John Catanzaro: “If you go off the medication, the body goes back to its old reflexes because you really didn’t change the dynamic expression at all.”

Dr. Robert Lufkin: “If you combine these powerful drugs with lifestyle—things like exercise, specifically strength training, and nutrition, specifically protein—then we save our muscles, we change our lifestyle, and then we can taper off the drugs and our lifestyle is really what’s driving us eventually.”

Even the doctors who prescribe these medications say the same thing: The drugs might be a tool, but they’re not the solution.

The Path Forward

So where does that leave you?

If you’re currently taking GLP-1 drugs, I’m not telling you to stop. That’s a decision for you and your healthcare provider. But I am suggesting you build the foundation now—the strength training, the protein intake, the behavioral patterns—so that whether you stay on them or come off them, you’re not left metabolically worse than when you started.

If you’re considering these drugs, ask yourself: What am I really looking for? Quick weight loss, or lasting health? And am I being offered the support I need to succeed long-term, or just a prescription?

If you’re trying to avoid pharmaceutical intervention entirely, know that it’s possible. The fundamentals work. They’re not easy, but they work. And you don’t have to figure it out alone.

Your body already has mechanisms to regulate hunger, metabolism, and weight. Sunlight exposure activates natural hormone production. Whole foods trigger appropriate satiety signals. Movement builds the muscle that keeps your metabolism healthy. Sleep and stress management regulate the hormones that control appetite.

The question isn’t whether your body can do this. It’s whether you have the support to let it.

One Last Thing

This article expanded on the podcast episode I recorded earlier this year featuring conversations with doctors who’ve spent their careers studying these systems. If you want to hear the full interviews—the context, the nuance, the additional insights that didn’t fit here—those episodes are linked throughout.

I’ve included every source, every study, every expert opinion so you can investigate further. I’m not asking you to take my word for anything. I’m asking you to look at the evidence and make an informed decision.

And if you’re stuck—if you’ve tried and failed and tried again, if you’re considering GLP-1 drugs because you don’t see another way, if you’re currently on them and want to build a sustainable plan—I’ve built a program specifically for this.

We work together to identify what’s actually blocking you. Not surface-level “eat less, move more” advice, but the real obstacles. The behavioral patterns. The emotional triggers. The practical strategies that fit your actual life.

Your first session is $1. We meet, we identify the roadblocks, and we build a plan. No judgment. No prescription pad. Just practical support from someone who’s helped hundreds of people break free from the cycle.

Because here’s what I believe: You don’t need to be dependent on a pharmaceutical company for the rest of your life to be healthy.

But you might need help. And that’s not a failure—that’s just being human.

The pharmaceutical industry is counting on you feeling hopeless enough to accept lifelong dependency. I’m counting on you being willing to explore whether there’s another way.

The choice is yours. But now, at least, it’s an informed choice.

Stay healthy. Stay awake.

