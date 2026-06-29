Almost everyone knows someone on an antidepressant. Almost no one was told that the early trials measured a sexual side effect in close to 90 percent of healthy volunteers, while the figure that ever reached doctors came in under 5 percent. My guest this week says that gap was a choice.

Dr. David Healy is a psychiatrist, a psychopharmacologist, and the author of Pharmageddon, and he’s spent his career on what he argues the drug companies buried about these drugs. We get into the trial data, informed consent, and whether the same playbook is now running with the GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. Everything here is his read of the evidence, shared for educational purposes only and not as medical advice, and where I can’t independently verify a claim, I say so.

A note before you read: this conversation covers antidepressants, SSRIs, and mental health, including the subject of suicidal thoughts. Nothing here is a recommendation to start, stop, or change any medication. Always make medication decisions with your prescribing clinician. If you are struggling or in crisis, support is available 24/7: in the US, call or text 988 (Suicide and Crisis Lifeline), or text HOME to 741741 (Crisis Text Line). Outside the US, contact your local emergency services or crisis line.

One housekeeping note: we hit some technical snags recording this one. The audio is cleaned up and in most spots you would never know, with just a little echo in a few places, and the video quality is a touch reduced. Dr. Healy was a great sport throughout.

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0:37 Who is Dr. David Healy, and a content note This is where I came in. I first read Healy back in 2012, in a college classroom, when I still thought I was headed for clinical psychology, and it flipped how I saw the whole system. The way I put it on the show: “everything I had thought about healthcare up until that moment was really a fabrication sold to us by an industry getting away with a lot of corruption.” I also flag at the top that this one runs in reverse, the heaviest material first, and I read the mental-health note before we get going.

3:15 The PSSD congress, where patients did the science Healy starts in Detroit, at what was billed as the first congress on post-finasteride syndrome and post-SSRI sexual dysfunction, PSSD. Thirty people, tops. What stuck with me is his claim that the patients there, not the experts, were the ones actually doing the work. They’re “the ones who all along have actually been doing the science,” he says, “as opposed to the doctors who hand the pills out and think of themselves as being the scientists.”

5:00 Goldstein’s scans: the damage is real, and reversible He walks through Irwin Goldstein’s work out of San Diego, scans that in his account show real physical change in people who’d spent years being told it was all in their heads (“we’ve got evidence from scans that the penis of men who’ve got these problems is getting fibrosed… there’s an injury to it”). The part I didn’t expect is that he says it isn’t permanent, that a shockwave therapy can bring the tissue back toward normal.

8:00 Beyond sex: muscle, balance, and a young athlete Healy says this runs past sexual tissue into muscle generally, and tells the story of a teenage elite athlete put on an SSRI for something minor who within weeks felt her body change: “it feels like my muscles are turning to fat, that they’re not actually supporting me the way they were before.” What I keep coming back to is everyone in the gym who feels off and never connects it to the prescription.

12:35 Is this chemical castration? “Don’t ask about sex” and the 90% they hid I put the blunt one to him: how is this not, in effect, chemical castration? His answer is that the people running the trials were told not to even raise it, which let the companies market a tiny number afterward. “We were told, literally told, ‘Don’t ask about sex,’” he says, and the marketed figure became “less than 5%,” while “in the healthy volunteer trials it was more like 90%.” Those figures are his, and I can’t independently verify them.

16:24 “Antidepressant” is a marketing term, only 1 in 6 benefit So I asked him straight whether the name is even honest. He says no, “in essence it is a marketing term,” and points to FDA data putting the people who get “a good trip from an SSRI” at “less than one in six.” His read is that most of us expect far more from the pill than the evidence supports.

18:00 The toxic dose: how Prozac cleared the FDA Here he makes the dosing case. Twenty milligrams of Prozac sounds gentle, but he says it sits at the top of what the serotonin site needs, which puts a lot of people on a toxic dose. He claims Lilly’s own five-milligram trial “found that the outcomes were just as good,” and they went with the high dose anyway because they were “unsure about being able to get through FDA.” That’s his account of the history.

22:44 RFK Jr., pulling SSRIs, and the withdrawal danger I brought up the headlines about pulling SSRIs and getting people off them, and his caution surprised me. Done fast, at scale, he says it would be its own disaster: there will be “a lot of people who are going to become suicidal trying to come off them, and a lot of people who will end up dead trying to come off them.” The real failure, he argues, was handing them out so freely to begin with.

25:44 “No side effects”: the under-oath claim and the statistics trick I told him about a TV ad I saw claiming a drug with no side effects at all, which took me straight to the tricks in Pharmageddon. He says companies have testified, under oath, that “our drug has no side effects” for SSRIs, “which everybody knows… have serious side effects,” by leaning on a stats trick where nothing statistically significant gets reported as nothing happening.

27:58 The elderly trapped on SSRIs, and the “perky physio” This one hit home. Healy describes a wave of emails about elderly parents put on SSRIs years ago, then pulled off too fast and spiraling into withdrawal that doctors answer with more pills. His fix is refreshingly low-tech: “a perky physio,” a physiotherapist who “knows how to get them to begin to do some exercises” without pushing too hard. I pointed to the research that exercise can rival antidepressants, and he says the relationship matters as much as the movement.

35:33 GLP-1s and the Hims cascade: the same playbook Then we turn to the GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, and Healy expects the same arc as the SSRIs: useful for some, wildly overused, with the bill due later. I walked him through how one company can sell you the whole loop, and I said it plainly: the weight loss “causes hair loss, which then causes genital numbness, which then you’re taking the ED medications as well, and then they’ve captured the whole entire market of men” whose problems they created. He names the deeper driver as cosmesis, chasing the look rather than treating illness.

39:19 Media, the Lexapro meme, and a worse-off generation I get into how the marketing reaches us through the culture now, from House playing like an infomercial for Vicodin to those TikTok comments asking “what dose of Lexapro is this,” which smell astroturfed to me. Healy figured the younger generation would be more resistant after growing up in all of it. He says it’s the opposite: “the younger generation are even worse,” the ones “on TikTok pushing Lexapro” and the most medicated cohort yet.

44:00 Introverts, ASD, and the euthanasia craze Healy argues that ordinary human range, the cautious introvert and the risk-taking extrovert, has been turned into diagnoses we then medicate. “We used to have introverts and extroverts,” he says, “but we’ve converted them into illnesses.” Then he goes somewhere darker, a claim about the Netherlands approving young people for euthanasia over conditions he traces to teenage SSRI use. That’s his account of things overseas, and I can’t verify the specifics, so take it as his claim.

47:44 Eugenics, Mangione, and is anyone doing it right? I closed by raising Luigi Mangione and the broken-system anger I hear from clients all the time, and I said plainly that I’m not endorsing violence. Then I asked him if any country gets this right. His answer is bleak: no. “Healthy life expectancy in the United States and UK is falling,” he says, and “by the time you get into your 50s, most people these days are on three or more drugs,” when one or two used to be unusual.

About the guest, Dr. David Healy

Dr. David Healy is a psychiatrist and psychopharmacologist, and one of the most influential critics of how antidepressants are studied, marketed, and sold. He is the author of Pharmageddon, along with other books on antidepressants and the history of medicine. He founded RxISK, a site where people can report and research drug side effects, and he writes regularly at davidhealy.org.

A couple of things from my side

Work with a real coach, $1 to start. Healy’s own answer to the mess was having a real person in your corner walking you toward your goals, not another pill, and that is what coaching is. Book your first session for $1.

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This content is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not medical advice and should not be used to diagnose, treat, or prevent any condition. Always consult your healthcare provider before making changes to your health routine.

This was a heavy one. Watch or listen to the full conversation, sit with it, and make any medication decisions with your prescriber, not a podcast. Stay healthy. Stay awake.