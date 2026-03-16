Ask anyone on the street what they can do for their health and you’ll get the same answers every time: diet and exercise. Maybe sleep and stress if they’ve been paying attention. And those are real, legitimate levers. But they’re also the levers the industry pushes hardest, because you can sell a diet. You can sell supplements. You can sell a gym membership.

Circadian health is where it gets tricky, because what exactly are you selling when the advice is to avoid artificial light and go outside? There’s no product, no subscription, no 12-week challenge. So it gets left out of the conversation almost entirely.

And honestly, it’s a tough concept to wrap your head around. If you exercise consistently, you can feel it and eventually see it. If you eat poorly, you feel it. If you clean up your nutrition, you start to feel better. These things are obvious. There’s nothing immediately obvious about how light affects your weight. Which is a shame, because the rabbit hole goes deep when you actually start looking. The research connects light exposure to mood, energy, impulsivity, appetite, and weight in ways that go well beyond “cheaper lighting, it is what it is.”

I was fortunate enough to discover Jack Kruse’s work early in life. He’s a neurosurgeon who’s been writing about the relationship between light, water, and magnetism in human biology for over a decade. For almost 10 years now, I’ve been dialed in on this: avoiding artificial light where I can, taking precautions, getting sunlight. It’s changed my life significantly, and the same has been true for clients who’ve followed this advice. Along the way, I started following Dr. Martin Moore-Ede, a former Harvard chronobiologist who literally wrote the textbook on circadian rhythms and has been fighting the Department of Energy over lighting standards, and Dr. Alexis Jazmyn, a Princeton-trained molecular biologist who breaks down the cellular mechanisms of light exposure in ways that actually make sense. I’d encourage you to follow their work if this topic interests you; the links above go directly to their pages.

I want to be upfront: I’m not a biophysicist or a molecular biologist. I’m a health coach with a Master’s in Exercise Science who got curious, started reading the research these people were pointing to, asked them questions on my podcast, and kept pulling the thread. What I found was a body of evidence that’s been building for years, across thousands of peer-reviewed papers, and it’s barely made a dent in the mainstream weight loss conversation.

This is what I call a Firehose article: my attempt to lay out the entire landscape of light and metabolism in one place. The circadian science, the hormonal disruption, the research nobody’s connecting to weight loss, and the practical protocols that cost nothing. Each section could be its own deep-dive later.

The Number That Should Bother You

Late last year, BMC Public Health published a meta-analysis that pooled data from 867,647 people across 13 studies. The finding: people with the highest exposure to artificial light at night had a 14% increased risk of obesity. In North America specifically, that number jumped to 21%.

The finding showed up across different populations, age groups, and study designs, not one convenient dataset but a converging pattern. Children tracked over 15 years in China showed the same trend, with higher nighttime light trajectories predicting higher rates of overweight and obesity in school-aged kids. A cohort of nearly 10,000 adults in Barcelona found a 29% increased risk of incident obesity from light at night exposure. Morning bright light was even shown to directly alter gene expression in white adipose tissue, differently in lean versus obese men.

The evidence is stacking faster than most people realize, and the conversation about weight loss is still almost entirely focused on calories and willpower.

Let me show you what I mean.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. I’m a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach, not a physician. Always consult your healthcare provider before making decisions about light exposure, circadian health, or significant changes to your health routine. Never start, stop, or change medication without consulting your prescribing physician.

The TV Study

One of the most straightforward studies on this tracked 43,722 women over roughly five years. The researchers wanted to know something simple: does sleeping with the TV on, or with a light in the room, correlate with weight gain?

It did. Women who slept with a television or light on in the room had a 33% increased risk of becoming obese. And here’s what makes this study interesting: the association held even after adjusting for sleep quality and sleep duration. Meaning this wasn’t just a “bad sleep causes weight gain” story. Something else was going on.

What If It’s Not Just Sleep?

The standard explanation goes like this: light at night disrupts sleep, poor sleep causes weight gain. That’s part of it, and it’s real. But the research points somewhere more interesting.

A single night of 100-lux room light during sleep (roughly a dim living room) was enough to increase next-morning insulin resistance and elevate heart rate through sympathetic nervous system activation. Circadian misalignment alone, independent of whether you actually lose sleep, decreases insulin sensitivity and increases inflammation.

Your body doesn’t just use light to set a clock. Light is interacting with your metabolism directly. And the mechanisms behind that interaction are wilder than most people expect. Let’s look at a few of them.

Your Fat Cells Can See

I want to start with the finding that genuinely surprised me when I first came across it, because it reframes the entire relationship between light and body fat. This sounds like a metaphor, but it’s literal.

Researchers at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital discovered that white adipocytes, your regular fat storage cells, express a blue-light-sensitive photoreceptor called OPN3. When blue light hits these cells, it triggers a signaling cascade through cAMP and HSL phosphorylation that directly regulates lipolysis, the breakdown of stored fat.

Your fat tissue has its own light-sensing machinery, completely separate from your eyes. And the type of light it responds to most strongly is the same blue-spectrum light pouring out of every screen, LED bulb, and overhead fixture in your life.

The Retina-to-Brown Fat Highway

So your fat cells respond to light directly through the skin. But there’s a second pathway running through the eyes that’s just as important, and it was hiding in plain sight for decades.

David Berson’s lab at Brown University identified a new class of photoreceptors in the human retina called intrinsically photosensitive retinal ganglion cells, or ipRGCs. Unlike the rods and cones you learned about in biology class, these cells don’t help you see. They bypass the visual cortex entirely and project directly to the brain’s metabolic command centers.

Twenty years later, a team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences mapped where those signals end up. Light activates this retina-to-hypothalamus pathway, which suppresses brown adipose tissue thermogenesis (your body’s calorie-burning furnace) and acutely decreases glucose tolerance. One pathway. Light comes in through the eyes, hits the hypothalamus, and your metabolism shifts.

One Night, Measurable Damage

The Mason study deserves a closer look. Researchers at Northwestern had healthy young adults sleep one night in a dim room (3 lux) and one night in a moderately lit room (100 lux). That’s it. One night, slightly brighter room.

The next morning, the group that slept in 100 lux had higher insulin resistance and elevated heart rate, indicating their sympathetic nervous system had been activated overnight. They didn’t sleep worse or feel any different the next day. Their bodies just responded to the light while they were unconscious.

Now scale that up. A UK Biobank study tracked 84,790 people wearing wrist-mounted light sensors, accumulating over 13 million hours of light exposure data. The results were dose-dependent: people in the 50th-70th percentile of nighttime light exposure had a 29% higher risk of type 2 diabetes. The 70th-90th percentile: 39%. The brightest 10% at night: 53% higher risk. And this held after adjusting for sleep duration, physical activity, and genetic risk factors.

Blue Light Hits Differently After Dark

The studies above measured total light exposure. But when you look at which wavelengths are doing the most damage, the picture gets more specific.

Melanopsin, the photopigment in those ipRGC cells, peaks in sensitivity right in the blue spectrum. That means the blue-enriched light from LEDs and screens is precisely the wavelength your non-visual photoreceptors are most reactive to. A study by Cheung and colleagues found that blue-enriched light exposure significantly increased insulin resistance and altered glucose metabolism in human subjects. In a controlled lab setting, over a short exposure period.

It goes deeper than the eyes. Mitochondria themselves absorb light at around 420 nanometers (deep blue), which reduces cytochrome oxidase activity and ATP production, directly altering blood glucose regulation at the cellular level.

And before you reach for Night Shift mode on your phone: research shows that dimming apps and warm-screen features don’t meaningfully reduce melatonin suppression if the screen brightness stays high. The color shift helps less than you’d think. Brightness is the bigger lever.

When You Eat Matters as Much as What You Eat (And Light Decides “When”)

Up to this point, we’ve been looking at how light affects your body through direct biological pathways: fat cells, retinal signals, insulin sensitivity, blue light wavelengths. But there’s another layer to this that brings it back to something most people think about every day: food.

Your body doesn’t process the same meal identically at different times of day. A 2020 study found that a high-calorie breakfast produced twice the diet-induced thermogenic response compared to the exact same meal eaten at dinner. Same food, same calories, double the metabolic burn, just because of timing.

Eating when melatonin levels are elevated (which happens naturally in the evening, but gets pushed later by artificial light) impairs glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity. If you carry the MTNR1B gene variant, which roughly 49% of the Caucasian population does, this effect is even more pronounced.

And your liver has its own peripheral clock that can decouple from the master clock in your brain when feeding is mistimed. When that happens, metabolic syndrome can develop even if your central circadian rhythm is intact. Light sets the master clock while eating sets the peripheral ones, and when those two signals disagree, your metabolism pays the price.

The Hunger Hormones Light Controls

Two hormones run your hunger-satiety axis: leptin (which tells your brain you’re full) and ghrelin (which tells your brain you’re hungry). Both are under circadian control. Both respond to light.

When researchers restricted sleep to four hours per night, leptin dropped 18%, ghrelin spiked 28%, and cravings for calorie-dense, high-carbohydrate foods jumped 30%. At the population level, the same relationship held: shorter sleep correlated with reduced leptin, elevated ghrelin, and higher BMI across a large cohort.

But here’s the piece that connects this to light specifically: morning bright light exposure altered leptin and ghrelin ratios, but only in subjects who were already sleep-restricted. In well-rested adults, the same light exposure didn’t move the needle. The interaction between light and hunger hormones shows up most clearly when circadian disruption is already present.

The chain runs from light to circadian disruption to hormone cascade to increased hunger. The research points to infrastructure, not willpower, as the primary driver.

And that brings us to the hormone everyone’s talking about right now.

Your Body Already Makes GLP-1

If you’re reading this and you’re on Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, or any GLP-1 receptor agonist, I want to be clear about something: this article is not here to tell you that your medication is wrong. GLP-1 is a real hormone that does real things, and the medications that mimic it produce measurable results.

But your body produces GLP-1 on its own. It’s secreted by intestinal L-cells, and that secretion follows a circadian pattern that responds to both sleep and light exposure. Research has shown that circadian disruption, of which artificial light is a primary driver, alters the time-dependent rhythm of endogenous GLP-1 and insulin secretion.

The question worth asking isn’t whether GLP-1 medications work. The question is what’s been suppressing your body’s own production, and whether the light environment you live in is part of that equation.

Light to Gut to GLP-1 Suppression

The chain looks like this: circadian disruption shifts the composition and rhythm of your gut microbiome. When that rhythm breaks down, production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), specifically acetate, propionate, and butyrate, drops. Those SCFAs are what signal your intestinal L-cells to release GLP-1, acting through GPR43 and GPR41 receptors.

One experiment made this connection visceral. Researchers took fecal samples from jet-lagged humans and transplanted them into germ-free mice. The mice developed glucose intolerance and gained weight. Circadian damage transferred through the gut microbiome alone.

So when someone takes a GLP-1 receptor agonist and their appetite decreases, the medication is doing its job. But the upstream question remains: was their endogenous GLP-1 production ever given a fair shot? If their circadian rhythm was fragmented by nighttime light, their gut microbiome had lost its oscillation, and their SCFA production had cratered, the answer might be no.

Dr. Michael Twyman, a cardiologist who appeared on Healthy & Awake Podcast, put it plainly:

“People are getting this alien sunlight essentially into their eyes and it’s confusing the body what time of day it is, so when you don’t know what time of day it is, different hormones and neurotransmitters get made.”

The GLP-1 connection raises an interesting question about something else that’s been dominating the weight loss conversation lately.

Food Noise: A Quick Note

If you’ve been anywhere near health-related social media in the last two years, you’ve probably encountered the phrase “food noise.” It showed up on Google in November 2006, sat dormant for 16 years, and then exploded in fall 2022, right alongside Ozempic going viral.

By mid-2023, #FoodNoise had accumulated 1.8 billion views on TikTok, with over 3,600 videos by June 2024, and roughly half of the popular videos mentioned medication as the solution.

Here’s the thing: “food noise” has no formal clinical definition. It doesn’t appear in the DSM or the ICD. It’s a colloquial term from patient experience that became a marketing vehicle.

I wrote a full deep dive on food noise already, so I won’t rehash the whole thing here. But the connection to this article is straightforward: if constant food thoughts aren’t just psychological, if they’re partly driven by circadian disruption messing with your leptin, ghrelin, and GLP-1 rhythms, then the conversation about food noise needs to include the light environment people are living in. And right now, it doesn’t.

So we’ve looked at the biology: how light interacts with fat cells, metabolism, hunger hormones, GLP-1 production, and meal timing. The next logical question is: if the evidence is this clear, why isn’t anyone doing anything about it?

83% of the World Lives Under Light-Polluted Skies

According to the new world atlas of artificial night sky brightness, 83% of the global population (and more than 99% of the U.S. and European population) lives under light-polluted skies. LED market share has gone from roughly 1% in 2013 to over 80% today. Incandescent and halogen bulbs were effectively banned in August 2023.

Since 2008, there have been over 10,000 peer-reviewed publications on the interaction between light and circadian biology. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classified shift work involving circadian disruption as a Group 2A probable human carcinogen. Dr. Martin Moore-Ede, who appeared on Healthy & Awake Podcast Episode 50, put numbers on this: nighttime light exposure and shift work can “double the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.”

The science has been there for years; what’s lagging behind is translation to public awareness.

The DOE Standard That Bans Healthy Light

The U.S. Department of Energy finalized a new energy efficiency standard in April 2024, requiring general service lamps to produce at least 125 lumens per watt, effective July 2028. The current standard is 45 lumens per watt. That’s a nearly 3x increase in required efficiency.

The problem is how lumens are measured. The lumen metric counts visible light output but treats infrared and UV wavelengths as “wasted watts,” since they don’t contribute to visible brightness. Circadian-friendly bulbs that include infrared and broader-spectrum light physically cannot meet the 125 lm/W threshold because the wavelengths that support human health aren’t counted by the metric.

Dr. Moore-Ede filed a petition with the Department of Energy. The DesignLights Consortium (DLC), which sets commercial lighting specifications, rejected his 23-page scientific petition in November 2025, stating they were “unaware of mainstream lighting fixtures designed to promote human health.”

Fewer than 0.5% of lights sold today alter their blue light content across day and night to protect circadian health. The standard that’s about to go into effect will make it harder, not easier, for that number to grow.

248 Scientists, and a Policy Vacuum

Frontiers in Photonics published a consensus paper gathering responses from 248 leading circadian scientists. Ninety-three percent agreed that energy efficiency standards shouldn’t come at the cost of increased circadian disruption. Eighty-five percent confirmed that blue light at night disrupts circadian rhythms.

In May 2025, the MAHA Commission (under RFK Jr.) released a report on childhood disease that included artificial light exposure as a contributing factor, citing that 99% of Americans are exposed to nighttime light pollution. That’s the first time the issue showed up in a federal health policy document.

The science is there. Hundreds of researchers agree. The policy apparatus hasn’t caught up, and the lighting industry has financial reasons to keep it that way.

There’s actually a word for what all of this adds up to, and it’s been around since 1985.

Malillumination

A photobiologist named John Ott coined a term back in 1985 that still doesn’t get the attention it deserves: malillumination. The idea is simple. Just as malnutrition is a deficiency or imbalance in what you eat, malillumination is a deficiency or imbalance in the light you’re exposed to.

Most people living in modern environments are getting the exact wrong combination. They avoid the light that helps (morning sunlight, with its full spectrum of UV, visible, and infrared wavelengths) and bathe for hours in the light that disrupts (nighttime LEDs, heavily weighted toward blue). Blue light in isolation isn’t the problem; what matters is the timing, context, and the fact that most people are getting an abundance of the disruptive wavelengths with almost none of the beneficial ones.

A quick note on blue-blocking glasses, because I know the question is coming: they can help reduce the melanopic impact of evening light exposure, and I wear them myself. But they work best as one piece of a broader strategy. A 2017 review found that the clinical trials on blue-blocking lenses varied widely in design and results, which makes sense when you consider that blue light is only part of the equation. If your daytime light exposure is strong enough, your circadian system can handle more evening disruption (more on that in the next section). The glasses complement a good light environment; they don’t replace one.

Full disclosure: I’m an affiliate for Bon Charge, which makes blue-blocking products. I genuinely like their stuff. But the research presented in this article should make it clear that blocking blue light at night is one small piece of a much bigger picture. FTC disclosure: I may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.

If that’s the bad news, here’s the good news: the same research that documents the damage also points clearly toward what actually helps.

Morning Sun Is the Strongest Tool You’re Not Using

Everything up to this point has been about damage. Light at night disrupts metabolism, suppresses hormones, fragments circadian rhythms, and makes you hungrier. But the flip side of this research is genuinely encouraging.

A 2014 study found that people who got more than 500 lux of light exposure earlier in the day had lower BMIs, independent of how much they slept, how many calories they ate, or how much they exercised. Earlier bright light was the variable, and the timing mattered more than the total amount.

Burns and colleagues took this further in 2023 with UK Biobank data and found that greater daytime light exposure actually buffered the negative effects of nighttime light, even in participants with the highest nighttime exposure. And a 2025 study introduced the concept of “sunlight affinity,” showing that males with a stronger orientation toward natural sunlight had significantly lower rates of depression and sleep trouble.

If nighttime light is the accelerator for metabolic disruption, morning sunlight is the brake.

Why Morning Sun Is Different

It’s tempting to think of light as one thing, just bright or dim, on or off. But natural morning sunlight carries a spectrum that LEDs can’t replicate, and your body responds to that full spectrum through multiple pathways simultaneously.

UV light hitting the skin activates the POMC gene, which produces alpha-MSH, a peptide involved in both appetite suppression and energy expenditure. This happens through both the eyes and the skin at the same time. Infrared wavelengths, which are abundant in morning sun but absent from LEDs, increase mitochondrial ATP production by stimulating cytochrome C oxidase.

And here’s a study that reframes the whole “screens at night are bad” narrative. A team of researchers had subjects read on a self-luminous tablet for two hours before bed, after spending the day in bright light. The result: no sleep disruption. Bright daytime light effectively desensitized their circadian pacemaker to the evening blue light exposure.

The practical implication is significant: if you load up on morning sunlight, your system becomes more resilient to the inevitable screen exposure later in the day.

The Lindqvist Study

There’s one study that Dr. Moore-Ede described on Healthy & Awake Podcast as “one of the most important studies most people have never heard of.” It followed 29,518 Swedish women for 20 years.

The women with the most sun exposure lived longer, with lower rates of both diabetes and heart disease. And the effect size, the gap between the most sun-exposed group and the least, was comparable to the difference between a non-smoker and a smoker.

Twenty years. Nearly 30,000 women. Sun exposure correlated with longevity at a magnitude that rivals the single most well-established risk factor in all of medicine. And it barely made a dent in public health messaging.

Morning sunlight is the foundation. But what about the rest of your day, especially the parts where perfect light hygiene isn’t realistic?

Time-Restricted Eating as a Failsafe

For anyone thinking “okay, but I can’t control every light in my life,” there’s a practical failsafe worth knowing about: time-restricted eating, or TRE.

Researchers took clock-knockout mice (animals whose internal clocks were genetically broken) and put them on a high-fat diet within a 10-hour feeding window. Despite having no functional circadian clock, these mice were protected from obesity and showed reduced liver lipids and triglycerides. The feeding window alone provided metabolic protection even when the circadian system was destroyed.

In humans, a 12-week randomized controlled trial with 137 firefighters working 24-hour shifts found that a 10-hour TRE window improved VLDL cholesterol, HbA1c, and diastolic blood pressure compared to standard care. Firefighters. People whose light environment is about as disrupted as it gets.

Another study showed that early time-restricted eating maintained clock gene rhythms and metabolic function even in disruptive light conditions. And earlier research found that early TRF reduces ghrelin levels, evens out hunger across the day, and increases metabolic flexibility.

TRE isn’t a replacement for fixing your light environment. But it’s a powerful backup when circumstances make perfect light hygiene unrealistic.

What This Means

We’ve covered a lot of ground. Fat cells with their own photoreceptors. A retina-to-brown-fat highway that suppresses thermogenesis. Insulin resistance from a single bright night. A gut microbiome that transfers circadian damage through fecal transplant. Hunger hormones on a light-controlled schedule. An entire regulatory apparatus that’s optimizing for energy efficiency while ignoring biology.

Here’s the frame I keep coming back to: most weight loss failures have less to do with character and more to do with infrastructure.

You can count every calorie. You can train five days a week. You can take every supplement on the shelf. But if your light environment is fragmenting your circadian rhythm, suppressing your endogenous GLP-1, shifting your hunger hormones, and decoupling your liver clock from your brain clock, you’re fighting your own biology without knowing it.

Light is infrastructure you’ve never been asked to measure. It’s not a silver bullet and it’s not the only thing that matters, but it is a missing variable in a conversation that’s been stuck on the same two levers (eat less, move more) for decades.

As a health coach, light is one of many variables I work on with clients. Nutrition, movement, sleep, stress, behavior change, environment. The whole picture. What I’ve found is that when you start layering in variables like circadian health alongside the fundamentals, the fundamentals start working better. If you’re curious what that looks like in practice, I offer a discovery call where we can talk through your situation and figure out if coaching makes sense for you.

Stay healthy. Stay awake.

What’s behind the paywall: The simple version (three practical takeaways from the research), a circadian time-restricted eating protocol tied to the studies above, what it actually feels like when you clean up your light environment (and a two-week starter guide), and a note on lean mass preservation for GLP-1 users.