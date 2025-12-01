Watch this Jardiance commercial. Really watch it:

A woman diagnosed with type 2 diabetes is performing a musical number. She’s singing. She’s dancing. There’s upbeat music playing while the announcer cheerfully lists potential side effects including “ketoacidosis that may be fatal, dehydration that can lead to sudden worsening of kidney function, and genital yeast or urinary tract infections. A rare life-threatening bacterial infection in the skin of the perineum could occur.”

My favorite part is when she goes right back to singing immediately after they mention severe genital infections. “Jardiance is a really swell little pill with a big story to tell!”

This is High School Musical for chronic disease.

Fear Sells Too

But pharmaceutical advertising isn’t just celebration and dancing. They also use fear- whatever emotion sells the product.

Check out this Boostrix vaccine ad:

A grandparent visits a newborn. The grandparent transforms into a menacing wolf. The narrator warns about the “big bad cough” that could harm babies. The message: get vaccinated or you might kill your grandchild.

The Research Backs This Up

Research published in PLOS Medicine found that pharmaceutical advertisements frequently use emotional appeals—both positive imagery and fear-based messaging—rather than providing clear, balanced information about risks and benefits.

The Lown Institute documented how prescription drug ads routinely employ fear tactics to drive sales.

Johns Hopkins research on unregulated drug advertising noted that many ads present misleading or incomplete information while using emotional manipulation.

A study in BMC Medical Informatics and Decision Making examined drug advertisements in medical journals and found that 53% of pharmaceutical claims were either unsupported by the cited research or based on potentially biased evidence. The conclusion: “physicians should not trust drug advertisement claims even when they seem to refer to scientific studies.”

Where I’m Coming From

My recent article examining GLP-1 receptor agonists generated considerable discussion. Given the influx of new readers, this seems like an appropriate time to clarify what Healthy & Awake actually is—and what it isn’t.

If pharmaceutical companies can advertise their drugs freely with dancing people and emotional manipulation, highlighting only the positives, then I’m allowed to criticize those drugs freely, showing the risks.

That’s the counterbalance.

As long as Jardiance runs High School Musical ads for diabetes medication, I can write articles examining pancreatitis risks, thyroid tumors, and gastroparesis. As long as Ozempic gets marketed like a luxury handbag—a lifestyle accessory for people who can afford the monthly cost and the right doctor—I can write about what happens when the supply runs out or the side effects kick in. As long as pharmaceutical companies pump billions into one-sided promotion across television, radio, and social media, I’m providing the information they have zero financial incentive to fund.

If you’re tired of endless drug commercials, skeptical of the quick fixes being pushed at you, but still feel stuck with your own health, this is the angle I write from.

And just to be clear- nothing I write here is medical advice or a substitute for care from your physician. Don’t start, stop, or change any medication without working with your doctor.

Yes, I’m Biased

People accuse me of being biased against the pharmaceutical industry.

I am.

But here’s my question: how often does your doctor help you with lifestyle? With nutrition, sleep, stress, movement—any of it? Or is it usually a prescription and a follow-up appointment?

Doctors are biased in favor of pharmaceuticals. Their training is biased. Their continuing education is funded by pharma. Their treatment guidelines are shaped by industry money. The entire system tilts one direction.

Nobody calls that bias. They call it medicine.

Who I Am

I’m Mike Vera, a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) with a Master of Science degree. The credential was developed in partnership with the National Board of Medical Examiners, and research demonstrates the clinical effectiveness of health coaching. I run Avantia Health Optimization, where I partner with clients on nutrition, physical activity, sleep optimization, stress management, and other lifestyle factors.

The Wake-Up Moment

In 2012, while studying clinical psychology, I encountered Dr. David Healy’s Pharmageddon. That book detailed systematic corruption in pharmaceutical research—ghostwritten clinical trials published under academic physicians’ names, negative data systematically buried, entire studies designed to function as marketing rather than science.

That wake-up moment fundamentally altered my trajectory.

Interviewing the Whistleblower

Years later, I got to interview Dr. Healy himself on Healthy & Awake Podcast. The psychiatrist and researcher who exposed this corruption. The man who’s published over 230 peer-reviewed articles, written 25 books, and testified as an expert witness in pharmaceutical misconduct cases.

During our conversation, Healy told me something that captures the scope of the problem:

“You cannot trust pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, or the research in general anymore. Things have changed drastically in the last 30 years.”

He explained how clinical trials are routinely ghostwritten- pharmaceutical company employees write the studies, academic physicians sign their names without seeing raw data, negative results vanish while positive spins on failed trials get amplified. Trials showing drugs cause harm get published in prestigious journals as positive results. The physicians whose names appear on these papers often haven’t examined the underlying data.

“Research is often packaged to function as advertising,” Healy explained. Not to advance medical knowledge. To sell drugs.

The Mission

Healthy & Awake Podcast became my vehicle for exploring these patterns. I interview medical doctors, researchers, and whistleblowers who’ve observed systemic dysfunction firsthand—Dr. David Healy, Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Renee Dufault, and many others. These Substack articles extend that work—I take podcast clips, supplement with additional research from medical literature and expert testimony, and synthesize everything into comprehensive investigations that go deeper than either format alone allows.

My mission: Question the conventional, explore the unconventional, and seek truth in health and wellness.

Study 329: A Case Study in Fraud

In Pharmageddon, I first learned about Study 329—a clinical trial that perfectly illustrates how pharmaceutical research functions. The study examined paroxetine (Paxil) in adolescents. The published version, ghostwritten by a medical communications company hired by GlaxoSmithKline, claimed the drug was safe and effective for teenagers. It appeared in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in 2001 and influenced prescribing patterns for years.

The actual trial data told a completely different story. The drug didn’t work. It caused significant harm, including increased suicidal ideation in teenagers. But the published version buried those findings through statistical manipulation and selective reporting of outcomes. It took years of legal discovery, leaked internal documents, and independent reanalysis by researchers to expose what the original data actually showed.

By the time the truth emerged, the drug had been prescribed to millions of adolescents based on fraudulent research.

What Healy Told Me About PSSD

He also described Post-SSRI Sexual Dysfunction (PSSD)—a condition where patients lose genital sensation and sexual function permanently, even after stopping the medication. “The effects like the inability to make love can last for the rest of a person’s life even after they stop taking the medication,” Healy said in our interview.

How many patients received informed consent about this risk before starting antidepressants? How many doctors even know PSSD exists?

Following the Money

When you start looking at where pharmaceutical money flows, a pattern emerges. The industry has figured out how to influence every stage of the research and approval process—and much of it happens in plain sight.

A 2024 study published in JAMA examined payments to peer reviewers at major medical journals. They found that reviewers received substantial industry payments- payments that went undisclosed during the peer review process. These are the gatekeepers who decide which research gets published.

So the people evaluating whether a study on Drug X is scientifically sound are receiving money from the company that makes Drug X. And nobody thinks this is a problem.

Another study published in the same journal found that the receipt of industry-sponsored meals was associated with increased prescribing of the brand-name medication being promoted. The relationship between free lunch and prescribing patterns is measurable and significant.

ProPublica’s investigation found over 700 doctors who were paid more than a million dollars by drug and medical device companies. Not over their careers- in a five-year period (2014–2018). These payments included consulting fees, speaking fees, research grants, travel, and entertainment.

Then there’s this recent development that should shock everyone but probably won’t: In April 2025, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced a new policy limiting employees of FDA-regulated companies- like pharmaceutical executives- from serving as official members on FDA advisory committees.

Pharmaceutical executives were serving on the FDA committees that approve their own products. They had influence over whether their drugs got approved. This was standard practice until someone finally decided maybe that’s a terrible idea.

And perhaps most disturbing: The DSM-5 panel members—the experts who literally define mental illness—received $14 million in undisclosed industry payments. They decided which conditions qualified as diseases requiring pharmaceutical treatment while receiving money from companies that manufacture those treatments.

Marcia Angell, former Editor-in-Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, summed it up bluntly:

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor.”

The former head of one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals stating flatly that published medical research cannot be trusted.

They’re Even in Your TV Shows

The influence extends beyond medical journals and doctor’s offices—it permeates popular culture in ways most people never notice.

A 2010 study published in the Journal of Public Policy & Marketing analyzed pharmaceutical product placement in primetime television. The researchers examined House M.D.- one of my favorite shows, ironically- and documented how specific pharmaceutical brands were mentioned and shown throughout episodes. They flagged instances of what they termed “stealth advertising,” identifying plotlines where doctors prescribed specific brand-name drugs (like Lupron) for conditions they weren’t even approved to treat- usages that coincidentally matched the manufacturer’s commercial interests at the time.

When I first noticed this pattern years ago, I thought I was being paranoid. Turns out I was onto something.

The pharmaceutical industry has figured out something brilliant: if they can get drugs into the cultural conversation, they don’t just advertise their specific products. They normalize the entire framework that human suffering should be addressed pharmaceutically rather than through lifestyle, community, or other interventions.

That normalization is exactly what I’m pushing against.

Why I Started This Business

I have family in pharmaceuticals. A cushy six-figure job would have been the path of least resistance- show up, collect a paycheck, don’t ask uncomfortable questions about the products you’re promoting.

I took the hard path instead.

I built Avantia Health Optimization, where I work with clients on the foundations: nutrition, physical activity, stress management, quality sleep. Evidence-based interventions that address root causes.

This Healthy & Awake platform exists to examine the other side- the corruption, the buried data, the systemic problems most people never hear about.

The Most Fraudulent Industry in History

During my conversation with Dr. Suneel Dhand- a board-certified internal medicine physician- he told me something that captures the industry’s track record perfectly:

“We’re talking about a group of industries that has been proven time and again to be the most fraudulent in history.”

He encouraged listeners to look up pharmaceutical settlements over the last 20 years.

“You will see a list on Wikipedia. Billions and billions of dollars that they’ve been fined, case after case, fraud, civil litigation, criminal litigation, breaking the rules, paying people off.”

Here are just a few of the most notable examples:

Vioxx — Merck’s pain reliever increased heart attacks and strokes. Pulled from market in 2004 after an estimated 27,785 heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths occurred in the United States alone between 1999 and 2003. Merck paid approximately $4.85 billion to settle around 50,000 cases—average payout per plaintiff was under $100,000 after legal fees.

Zantac — Ranitidine, sold by GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi, and others, was a heartburn medication contaminated with NDMA, a known carcinogen linked to bladder and stomach cancer . The FDA recalled it in 2020. While Pfizer and Sanofi settled early for roughly $350 million combined, GSK agreed in October 2024 to pay $2.2 billion to resolve about 80,000 cases. Despite the massive headline number, the math reveals a grim reality: the average payout is roughly $27,500 per plaintiff—a fraction of the cost of cancer treatment.

Thalidomide — Prescribed in late 1950s-early 1960s for morning sickness, caused over 10,000 severe birth defects like phocomelia in children of pregnant women across 46 countries—the largest man-made medical disaster. Withdrawn 1961 after links confirmed; led to stricter global drug regulations, no massive single settlement but ongoing compensations via trusts.

Factor VIII — Bayer’s Cutter Laboratories sold HIV-contaminated blood-clotting Factor VIII and IX products to hemophiliacs in Asia, Latin America, and elsewhere after introducing safer heat-treated versions in the US in 1984, prioritizing inventory profits over safety. Thousands of hemophiliacs contracted HIV and developed AIDS, with estimates of 6,000-10,000 infections in the US alone from contaminated products industry-wide. Bayer and other companies paid around $600 million in a 1996 US class-action settlement for over 6,000 plaintiffs, with individual amounts averaging under $100,000 after fees.

Why Don’t Doctors See This?

One of the most common questions I get: If pharmaceutical corruption is this widespread, why don’t doctors speak up? Why do they keep prescribing these drugs?

Mary Talley Bowden MD- a board-certified otolaryngologist (ENT) and sleep medicine specialist who completed her residency at Stanford- explained it to me bluntly during our interview.

They’re Trained to Conform

“To get into medical school, you have to make straight A’s. You gotta be a well-behaved person. You can’t be in trouble. You have to stay in the lanes. You have to be well liked. You have to be agreeable,” Bowden explained. “The people in my class in residency that did the best were the nicest ones. They were the ones that everybody liked. They were very agreeable. They got along very well with everybody.”

That’s just the way it breeds conformity- our training.

Medical education doesn’t reward critical thinking about the system itself. It rewards memorization, compliance with protocols, and getting along with the hierarchy. The doctors who challenge treatment guidelines, who question whether the published research is accurate, who listen when patients report side effects the literature says are “rare”- those doctors face consequences.

The Employment Trap

“Most doctors are employees now,” Bowden told me.

“A majority of doctors have a third party interfering between themselves and their patients. I’m unique, and I call myself third party free, because I don’t contract with insurance companies, I don’t contract with hospitals. I don’t contract with the government. The only people I answer to are my patients.”

That independence gave her an advantage during COVID that most physicians didn’t have. “I didn’t have a third party whispering in my ear the entire time.”

But most doctors aren’t in that position. They’re employed by hospital systems or large medical groups. They have administrators, insurance companies, and government programs all influencing their prescribing decisions. Step too far outside the guidelines- even when you’re right- and you risk your job.

The Foundation Doctors Trust Is Compromised

Here’s the thing most people don’t understand: doctors don’t have time to verify whether the clinical trials supporting treatment guidelines are legitimate. They read the guidelines, which are based on published studies, which are often ghostwritten by pharmaceutical companies.

As Healy explained to me:

“A good doctor these days is one who keeps to the guidelines, keeps to the standards of care, which are based on the ghostwritten literature with no access to the clinical trial data. So increasingly, what gets called a good doctor these days- you’re at risk from a good doctor.”

Think about that. The system is designed to keep doctors from seeing the problems. The ghostwritten studies get published in prestigious journals. Those studies inform treatment guidelines written by physician societies that receive pharmaceutical funding. Those guidelines define the “standard of care.” Doctors who deviate from the standard of care risk malpractice liability and employment consequences.

And the average doctor genuinely has no idea any of this is happening.

What This Means for You

We need to question medical recommendations ourselves because doctors often don’t realize they’re being marketed to. They genuinely believe the guidelines are always based on legitimate science. They don’t know about the ghostwritten trials, the buried data, the conflicts of interest that shaped those guidelines.

That means advocating for your own health. Asking questions. Paying attention to lifestyle before it becomes a crisis. The system isn’t built for prevention - it’s built for treatment. If you want something different, you have to build it yourself.

But criticizing systems isn’t the same as judging individuals.

Here’s What People Don’t Expect

Medications can be life-changing and even life-saving. I’m not denying that. I’m saying the risks and long-term tradeoffs don’t get nearly the same spotlight as the benefits.

Many people who reach out mention they saw one of my articles about a pharmaceutical they’re taking. They’re dealing with the exact condition that drug treats. And they’re wondering if I’m going to judge them for taking it.

I don’t.

I work with people on rheumatoid arthritis medications, people on statins, people on antidepressants, people on thyroid hormones, people on GLP-1s. All kinds of medications for all kinds of conditions.

Because here’s what’s wild: even the people whose lives improved on these medications- less pain, lost weight, better numbers- still tell me they want to get off them.

That disconnect fascinates me. The drugs “work” by the metrics doctors measure. But the patients still feel like something’s wrong. Like being dependent on a pharmaceutical for the rest of their life isn’t the answer they were looking for.

The Actual Work

When someone comes to me already on medications, we don’t start by attacking the medication. We start with: what are you eating? How are you sleeping? What’s your physical activity like? How’s your stress?

I don’t prescribe, diagnose, or manage medications. My job is to help you build the lifestyle foundation- nutrition, movement, sleep, stress- so that you and your doctor have better options down the line.

Build that foundation properly, and interesting things happen. Lab numbers improve. Symptoms reduce. Energy increases. And sometimes- not always, but sometimes- the person works with their physician to reduce or eliminate the medication because it’s no longer necessary.

Not because I told them to stop. Because their health improved enough that their doctor agreed.

The Gap Nobody’s Funding

People ask me why I don’t write more about the benefits of exercise and good nutrition. Why all the controversial pharmaceutical stuff?

Because you already know. Every client I work with- whether it’s weight loss, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, whatever- says some version of the same thing: I know what I should be doing. It’s just hard to start. Hard to make it stick. That’s where I come in.

There’s no marketing budget for “eat real food and go for walks.” No sales reps visiting doctors to promote sleep optimization. No TV commercials with dancing people celebrating stress management.

Pharmaceutical companies spend billions promoting solutions that keep you dependent. Nobody’s spending billions promoting solutions that make you independent.

That gap- between what actually improves health and what gets promoted- is where I work.

The Counterbalance

Healthy & Awake will continue doing what it’s always done: interviewing doctors and researchers who’ve seen the system from the inside, synthesizing their insights with published research, and providing the information that has zero pharmaceutical funding backing it.

More podcast episodes. More deep-dive articles. More comprehensive investigations that connect dots mainstream sources won’t touch.

Not to attack people taking medications. Not to make anyone feel guilty about healthcare decisions they’ve already made. But to provide the counterbalance to billions in pharmaceutical marketing.

As long as they’re running High School Musical ads for chronic disease medications, I’m going to keep writing articles examining what those ads don’t tell you.

Stay healthy. Stay awake.

If you’re wondering whether there’s another way:

Maybe you’ve been thinking about GLP-1s. Maybe you’re already on one. Maybe you just want to lose weight without being dependent on a prescription for the rest of your life.

I work with people at all three points. We figure out what’s actually driving your health — and build a plan that fits your real life.

Doctors tell you what to do. I help you figure out how — in a way that actually sticks.

Book a 45-minute strategy session →