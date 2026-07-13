Dr. Eva Selhub’s argument is that a body can settle into a version of normal that feels survivable and is quietly costing you, and that it never sends a memo about it. She is a board-certified internist who spent 20 years on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and served as medical director of the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind-Body Medicine at Mass General, and that idea sits underneath everything she says this week. I skipped the usual list of stress questions and brought her four people I keep meeting in my coaching sessions: the guy in the cookie loop who cannot see the point of changing anything, the 38-year-old waking at 2 a.m. with layoffs circling his company, the mom dreading an empty house, and the caregiver running on fumes three years in. She took them one at a time. Here is the whole conversation, broken up, so you can jump to whichever one sounds like you.

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This content is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended as medical advice and should not be used to diagnose, treat, or prevent any condition. Always consult with your healthcare provider before making changes to your health routine.

The conversation, start to finish

1:00 Meet Dr. Eva Selhub I read her credentials at the top of the show and they kept going, long enough that my own summary of the pile was that “she spent close to 30 years at the intersection of stress, resilience, and mind body medicine.” Then I told her what I wanted from our time: case studies, the archetypes who keep turning up in my sessions.

3:00 Case 1: Why Even Bother I played devil’s advocate with something a real person once said to me: “you could be stressed before eating a cookie, you can be stressed after eating a cookie, but never during.” Inside that loop, the stress only surfaces when somebody takes the snacks away. So why bother? She flipped it back to why not, then answered through homeostasis. Every organism settles into a steady state, and that state is only the best it could manage at the time. The brain acclimates to whatever it lives inside, even when that normal is doing damage. People tell her, “I was fine until that accident, until I fell.” Meanwhile, she says, the body was never pliable in the first place.

5:00 Resilience Is More Than Toughness Most of us hear resilience and picture grit, plow through, handle it. Her framing goes past that. “Resilience is more than that,” she says. “Resilience is about pliability, flexibility, and strength.” Her image is a baby who falls and bounces. Then two 59-year-old women fall, and the one who exercises and looks after her bones walks away while the other breaks a hip. She calls resilience a spectrum from burnout through flourishing, where blood work can come back fine while a person is sitting anywhere on it, including the end where the next catastrophe is the one they do not recover from. I said the body gets comfortable inside a stressful situation, and she named it: “comfortably, comfortably uncomfortable.”

10:51 Adaptive vs Maladaptive Coping Her definition of coping is wider than I expected. Every behavior we have is learned, from eating to tying our shoes, and we learned it because it helped us adapt. So coping is always running. Adaptive: I am hungry, the stress response climbs, I eat, and it settles back down to rest. Maladaptive: I am anxious, I eat, and the response only drops partway, because the cookie never touched the reason I was anxious. Do that long enough, she says, and your baseline stops resetting to zero and starts hovering around 50. The next stress of the same size spikes higher, and “the less the body can rebound ’cause resilience is about the rebound.”

13:30 Case 2: Acute Layoff Panic Case two is a 38-year-old man with layoffs circling at work, waking at 2 a.m. with his heart pounding. Her first move was to validate it. The fear is real and she sees it constantly. Then she traced the cascade: fear blocks sleep, no sleep drives the drinking or the comfort food, exhaustion kills the workouts, the brain degrades, mistakes follow, and nothing is left to work the actual problem with. So I asked the deliberately silly question, “what’s the perfect supplement that they could take and then it’ll just solve all these problems?” Her answer: “Your breath. It’s cheap, it’s free, there’s no copays, and it doesn’t hurt you.”

19:31 What Stress Does to the Body This is where she walks through what the stress response actually switches off. Under stress, she says, digestion shuts down, and so does reproduction, higher-order thinking, and any ability to connect with anyone. Her line for it is that you do not stop to do your taxes or hug the lion. She describes the body going catabolic and breaking itself down for parts, pulling sugar from the liver, minerals from bone, protein from muscle. Short-lived, she says, that is the system working as designed. Her concern is the version that never gets put out: “You have a heightened inflammatory response and more tendency towards clotting… Which is why strokes and heart attacks happen when people are under stress.”

22:59 Breathing, Movement, and Mental Toughness Breathing exercises were easy for me to wave off, since I am breathing right now anyway. What changed my mind is that it is genuinely an exercise, and the concentration it demands is the mechanism. Then I told on myself: I skipped my workouts, got edgy, fired off a two-page angry email I still regret, clocked the stress the second I hit send, made myself train, and felt dramatically better. Movement is the word she uses for it, since dancing and walking and lifting all count. “They didn’t call it survival of the fittest because we sat around doing nothing.” She started CrossFit in her late 40s, carrying 30-plus years of chronic back pain, and she says the core work is what turned it around: “I healed, actually, my back by doing all these core exercises.” She credits those workouts with building her mental toughness.

28:15 Case 3: Dreading the Empty Nest Case three is a 50-year-old mom of two. Nothing has broken, and both the marriage and the career are fine. Her kids leave for college soon and she can feel the quiet coming. This is where she goes after a word most of us treat as harmless: “I’d like to remove prevention out of our vocabulary.” Prevention, her argument goes, presumes something bad is on its way, and the brain doing that anticipating is the same brain that powers innovation and creativity. She calls what she practices proactive medicine. Her question is how she can support herself to be the best version of herself right now, and what flourishing would look like if she went and explored it.

32:00 The Six Pillars of Resilience She lays out six pillars of cultivating resilience: physical vitality, mindset, emotional equilibrium, relationships and social circles that support us, connection to something greater than us, and taking responsibility as a leader in your community. I said out loud that nobody is goal-setting their way to a 10 out of 10 on all six by next week. She agreed, called it a work in progress she is still doing herself, and said the pillars build on each other. On why most programs fail: “those maladaptive coping habits… are very hard to change because they have saved my life. That’s why all these programs, most of them don’t work.”

34:26 Pickleball, Community, and Connection I brought her something I keep watching happen in my sessions, which is that soon-to-be empty nesters go looking for something to do and a striking number of them land on the same sport. Pickleball. Her one-word answer for why: “Community.” She went back to CrossFit, where exercise had never stuck for her before, and what kept bringing her back was the people. Her research claim is that the thing helping our health most is love and connection. I copped to being the delusional type-A who can go months without seeing anybody because I am buried in work.

38:37 Case 4: The Burned Out Caregiver The last case is a caregiver, maybe a nurse, three years into running on empty. She is past the panic and into the numbness, and into an exhaustion that sleep does not touch. She says she has been there personally, and so have I. She starts with self-compassion, and names the existential piece: if your identity is built on caring for others and you have nothing left to care with, then who are you. “Slowly, intentionally, and lovingly, you start rebuilding the system,” she says, reaching for The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman to say it. What that looked like for her: puffs of appreciation. She luxuriated in her decaf in the morning, and in the softness of the quilt and the sun through the window when she woke up.

43:35 Where to Find Dr. Selhub She points people to her website, her social channels, and her Substack, which she publishes to about weekly. “I’d love you to subscribe on my Substack. I pretty much produce something every week.” She also mentions the 10-week do-it-yourself resilience program she built, and says pretty much everything she teaches is in there. All of her links are below.

About the guest, Dr. Eva Selhub

Eva Selhub, MD is a board-certified internist who spent 20 years on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and served as medical director of the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind-Body Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. She ran her own integrated medicine practice for over two decades and has written six books, including Burnout for Dummies, Resilience for Dummies, and The Love Response, and she co-authored Your Brain on Nature. Today she coaches C-suite leaders and teaches the SHIELD method and her six pillars of resilience.

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A couple of things from my side

The cookie loop this episode opens on is something I already wrote about at length: Why Sugar Keeps Winning, Even When You Know Better. It is free.

What I do is behavior work, and it is not a substitute for treatment. If what someone is carrying is bigger than habits, a licensed professional is the right room for it. My coaching starts at $1.

The thing I keep thinking about is her homeostasis point. The brain acclimates to whatever it lives inside, so the steady state a person lands in is only the best the body could manage at the time, and it still feels okay from the inside while it does its damage. Go watch it and see which of the four sounds like you.

Stay healthy. Stay awake.