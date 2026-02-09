Two words keep showing up in health conversations lately. On TikTok. In Instagram reels. In articles forwarded by well-meaning friends. In coaching sessions and doctor’s offices and group chats.

“ Food noise .”

The experience behind it is real. The constant mental chatter about food, the obsessive planning of meals, the cravings that show up even when you’re full. Neuroscience has studied this for decades under names like hedonic hunger, cue reactivity, and the wanting-liking distinction identified by Robinson and Berridge. But the phrase “food noise” didn’t come from that research. It came from patients describing their own experience, and it sat in relative obscurity for sixteen years before exploding into mainstream vocabulary almost overnight.

I got curious about why. And the more I looked into the timeline, the more a pattern emerged that had nothing to do with neuroscience and everything to do with marketing.

A Term Without a Scientific Home

Here’s what caught my attention first: there is no formal clinical definition for “food noise.” As Scientific American reported, the phrase doesn’t appear in diagnostic manuals. It’s not in the DSM. It’s not an ICD code. It’s colloquial- a term born from patient experience, not clinical diagnosis.

According to a study published in *Nutrition & Diabetes*, the phrase was first Googled in November of 2006. Then it sat there, essentially unused, for sixteen years. In the fall of 2022, search queries for the term markedly increased.

What else happened in 2022? Ozempic went viral. Celebrities and social media influencers started sharing their experiences using GLP-1 receptor agonists for weight loss. Demand for Wegovy, which received FDA approval for weight management in June 2021, exploded. And suddenly “food noise” was everywhere.

A New York Times article from June 2023, titled “People on Drugs Like Ozempic Say Their ‘Food Noise’ Has Disappeared,” helped cement the term in mainstream conversation. By that point, videos tagged with #FoodNoise had reportedly been viewed over 1.8 billion times on TikTok as of mid-2023. A study presented at the European Congress on Obesity found that over 3,600 TikTok videos used the hashtag as of June 2024, and here’s the detail that matters: half of the popular TikTok videos about food noise mentioned medications as the solution.

The term and the drug became inseparable in public consciousness. And that didn’t happen by accident.

What’s Actually Happening in Your Brain

Before we follow the money, let’s validate the experience. Because the phenomenon people are describing when they say “food noise” is real, well-studied, and predates GLP-1 drugs by decades.

Neuroscience researchers Robinson and Berridge established in 2001 that the brain’s “wanting” system operates entirely separately from its “liking” system. The wanting system runs on dopamine, which creates motivation and anticipation. The liking system runs on different neurotransmitters entirely. This is why you can think about a food obsessively, eat it, and feel nothing. The wanting was never about enjoyment. It was about pursuit.

This distinction explains the experience perfectly. You’re not broken. Your brain has two separate systems, and one of them can get stuck on a loop.

There’s also the concept of hedonic hunger versus homeostatic hunger. Homeostatic hunger is your body genuinely needing fuel. It comes on gradually, and you’re open to a range of foods. Hedonic hunger is brain-driven. It shows up suddenly, demands something specific (sweet, salty, crunchy), and persists even after you’ve eaten. Research on ultra-processed foods has shown that engineered combinations of sugar, fat, and salt can hijack this hedonic system, effectively overriding your body’s natural satiety signals.

And then there's the craving wave itself. Neuroanatomist Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor describes a 90-second chemical process: when a trigger fires, stress hormones surge through your bloodstream, peak, and flush out within approximately 90 seconds. Taylor’s original insight was about emotional surges broadly, not food cravings specifically, but practitioners have adopted the model as a framework for riding out craving waves. The initial biochemical hit is intense but brief. If you can ride through that window, the intensity drops significantly. The “noise” has a biological shelf life. It’s loud, but it’s brief.

None of this is new. The wanting-liking distinction was published in 2001. Research on hedonic hunger has been accumulating for over a decade. The 1944 Minnesota Starvation Experiment demonstrated that food obsession is a biological response to restriction, not a character flaw. The science was there long before anyone called it “food noise.”

So the question becomes: why did this specific label catch fire in 2022, and who benefited?

The Timeline That Tells the Story

Let me walk you through the sequence.

June 2021: The FDA approves Wegovy (semaglutide) for chronic weight management. Novo Nordisk now has a GLP-1 drug with an obesity indication, not just diabetes.

2022: Celebrity and influencer use of GLP-1 drugs goes viral. Kim Kardashian’s dramatic weight loss for the Met Gala sparks widespread Ozempic speculation. Elon Musk tweets that his weight loss secret is “Fasting” and “Wegovy.” TikTok becomes flooded with #Ozempic content.

Fall 2022: Google searches for “food noise” spike for the first time in the term’s sixteen-year history. The spike correlates directly with the GLP-1 media explosion.

June 2023: The *New York Times* publishes “People on Drugs Like Ozempic Say Their ‘Food Noise’ Has Disappeared.” TikTok engagement on the hashtag hits fever pitch, turning the phrase into a household term.

September 2025: Novo Nordisk presents the INFORM study at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Vienna. The study specifically measures “food noise” reduction in Wegovy users.

That last one deserves a closer look.

The INFORM Study: Follow the Funding

The INFORM study surveyed 550 people taking Wegovy and found that constant food thoughts dropped from 62% to 16% during treatment. The proportion who said food thoughts had negative effects on their lives fell from 60% to 20%. Those are significant numbers, and the experience they describe aligns with what GLP-1 users consistently report.

But look at the study’s structure.

According to the study’s own disclosure statement five of the six authors were Novo Nordisk employees. The sixth author was employed by Numerator, a market research firm that **received consulting fees from Novo Nordisk** to conduct the analysis. The study design was a retrospective survey, not a randomized controlled trial. And the primary outcome measure was a colloquial term that scientists still don’t have a technical definition for.

This is a pharmaceutical company funding market research, authored entirely by its own employees and paid contractors, using a term that originated on social media, and presenting it at a medical conference as clinical data.

I want to be precise here. The findings may well be accurate. People on GLP-1 drugs do report reduced food preoccupation, and the neuroscience of how these drugs interact with brain reward pathways supports that experience. The issue is the framing. Novo Nordisk isn’t just studying an effect of their drug. They’re validating the language that sells it.

When you fund a study that measures “food noise” reduction, you’re doing two things simultaneously: generating data about your product and legitimizing the vocabulary that makes your product feel necessary. Those are not the same thing, and conflating them is a strategy with a well-documented history.

This Has Happened Before

In 2003, GlaxoSmithKline launched an awareness campaign for Restless Leg Syndrome before Requip (ropinirole) received FDA approval for the condition. The campaign described RLS as “widespread and underdiagnosed.” GSK funded the Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation, which received $578,000 in contributions in 2005, representing over 40% of its total income, with GlaxoSmithKline contributing over $250,000 and additional amounts from Boehringer Ingelheim, according to a Stanford Graduate School of Business case study.

Researchers Woloshin and Schwartz analyzed 33 newspaper articles about RLS published after GSK’s campaign. They found that journalists uncritically accepted inflated prevalence estimates, often based on weak evidence. Half the articles reported that RLS was “underdiagnosed.” A quarter encouraged readers to self-diagnose. One-fifth referred readers to the GSK-funded foundation for more information. Not a single article mentioned the possibility of overdiagnosis.

When Requip was approved for RLS in 2005, GSK spent $27 million on direct-to-consumer advertising in the launch year alone — a figure that ballooned to over $100 million by 2006. Sales doubled in a single year, from $165 million in 2005 to nearly $330 million in 2006.

The Stanford Graduate School of Business turned the entire case into a teaching module titled “Consumer Awareness or Disease Mongering?” A PLoS Medicine special issue dedicated 11 peer-reviewed articles to the phenomenon, defining disease mongering as “the selling of sickness that widens the boundaries of illness and grows the markets for those who sell and deliver treatments.” Years later, Dartmouth researchers Schwartz and Woloshin formalized the pattern as a replicable playbook in JAMA Internal Medicine, calling it “the template for how disease awareness campaigns work.”

The pattern is documented:

A real condition exists (it always does, which is what makes this effective) A pharmaceutical company funds awareness campaigns and patient advocacy Media amplifies the condition uncritically Public self-diagnosis increases The drug enters the market as the obvious solution Sales explode

Restless leg syndrome. Social anxiety disorder with Paxil. “Low T” testosterone campaigns. The playbook works because it starts with something real and amplifies it until normal human experience feels like a medical problem requiring pharmaceutical intervention.

The Word That Stops the Thinking

There’s a concept in influence research called a “thought-terminating cliché” — a phrase so concise and definitive-sounding that it stops further questioning. The term comes from psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton’s book Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism: A Study of ‘Brainwashing’ in China. “Food noise” functions this way. Once you label the experience, you stop interrogating it. You don’t ask whether your constant food thoughts might be related to sleep, circadian rhythms, blood sugar regulation, stress, or the engineered hyper-palatability of the food supply. You have “food noise,” and there’s a drug for that.

The American Philosophical Association published a piece in June 2024 titled “Ozempic, ‘Food Noise,’ and the Pathologization of Hunger”. The author argues that the term medicalizes a normal enjoyment of food and pathologizes hunger itself. What many people describe as “food noise,” the author contends, is often just thinking about dinner during breakfast, or wanting tacos. Normal human experience repackaged as a condition.

I’m not necessarily going that far. The neurological phenomenon is real, and for many people, the experience is genuinely distressing. But there’s a meaningful difference between “my brain’s wanting system is stuck on a loop due to years of hyper-palatable food exposure and circadian disruption” and “I have food noise.” The first is a description that leads to understanding. The second is a label that leads to a single solution.

Language shapes how we think about our own bodies. When the language comes from the companies selling the solution, that’s worth noticing.

What To Do With This

Understanding where a term comes from doesn’t make the experience less real. You still have the constant food thoughts. The cravings still hit. The 3pm pull toward the pantry still shows up on schedule.

But knowing that “food noise” is a marketing-friendly label for a complex biological experience changes what questions you ask. Instead of “how do I make it stop,” you can ask: What’s driving this? Is it circadian? Is it hedonic? Is it environmental? Is it sleep? Is there a medical component worth exploring with my doctor? And what, if anything, can I do on my own that addresses root causes?

Those are better questions. They lead to more options, not fewer. Medication may be one of them. Behavioral strategies may be another. Understanding your circadian patterns, your sleep quality, your food environment. None of these are mutually exclusive, and no single intervention owns the answer.

The point isn’t to reject any particular solution. The point is to notice when the framing narrows your options before you’ve had a chance to explore them.

Stay healthy, stay awake.

