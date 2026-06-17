Child trafficking is a subject most of us would rather keep at a distance. My guest this week has spent the better part of a decade refusing to. Craig “Sawman” Sawyer is a former Marine and Navy SEAL who left a career in high-level counter-terrorism to run Veterans for Child Rescue, a nonprofit that investigates trafficking and works with law enforcement to put predators away. We recorded this in May of 2025, when most of what he describes was still called fringe. A year later, less of it is. I will say up front that there are claims in here I cannot verify and would not ask you to take as proven. So here is the whole conversation, broken down, so you can jump straight to whatever pulls you in.

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The conversation, start to finish

1:48 Meet Craig “Sawman” Sawyer Craig starts with how he got here: Marine Corps, then Navy SEAL Team 6, then years of high-threat security work before he aimed all of it at rescuing children. It matters, because everything he says next comes from operating inside these worlds, not reading about them.

2:28 The state of child trafficking in America I asked for his overall assessment, and his answer reframed the topic for me on the spot. He does not treat trafficking as a distant problem in someone else’s country. He treats it as something that grew at home, on our watch. “Our government was openly trafficking children,” he says, and the rest of the episode is him explaining why he believes that.

4:35 The HHS allegation This is the center of his claim. He says federal contracts moved unaccompanied minors across the border and handed them to sponsors nobody had properly vetted. The mechanics are the part I cannot shake: flights into small airfields in the dark, “illegal tail numbers that they change every flight,” and manifests that, in his words, “say cargo instead of souls.” I cannot confirm it. He states it as a man who says he spent years investigating it.

10:22 Media control and the RFK claim If any of this is real, why is it not front-page news? Craig’s answer is that the incentives run all the way up. He argues a handful of corporations own most of the legacy media and shape which stories survive, and he points to the old CIA program Project Mockingbird as the template. This is also where the RFK Jr. claim that shaped our thumbnail comes up.

16:14 The “deep state,” decoded Craig has a deflating definition of a loaded phrase. To him the deep state is not mystical, it is entrenched bureaucrats protecting their own position. “Weak men dug in like parasites,” is how he puts it. Whatever you make of the framing, his version is more concrete than the usual.

19:46 Craig’s spiritual lens on power and evil Here is where Craig and I part ways, and I say so on the show. He sees all of this through a literal spiritual war between good and evil, and a lot of his language flows from that. I am not a religious person, and I am not asking you to adopt his framework. I left it in because it is honestly how he sees the fight.

22:38 Survivors and secret societies He says his organization has access to a large number of people who describe surviving ritual abuse, and that their accounts strike him as unsettlingly consistent. This is some of the hardest and least verifiable material in the episode, and I would treat it as exactly that: his account of what those interviews contain.

26:16 Celebrities, Diddy, and Epstein We connect the conversation to the names everyone already knows. Craig’s view is that the same networks keep surfacing across his investigations, financially and otherwise. He frames it as a pattern he keeps running into, not a tidy proof, which is the right way to hold it.

28:05 Following the money For Craig, the throughline is incentives. He describes the same laundering schemes, the same lawyers, the same financial networks turning up across cases. “The network begins to paint itself very, very clearly, very quickly,” he says, once you start looking.

33:31 Big Tech’s role and censorship This is the most checkable stretch of the episode, because it happened to him. He says PayPal froze tens of thousands in donations for his documentary and sat on it, Twitter deleted his account and its 130,000 followers, and Meta disabled a list of child-safety hashtags so people could not organize. “They don’t want children safe,” he says of the platforms. That is a hard claim, but the specifics are the kind you can go check for yourself.

39:57 Inside the “Contra Land” documentary Craig walks through the film he made, the sting operations, and how he keeps his composure when a suspect walks into one. This is where his discipline shows. “If I color outside the lines, then it’s over with,” he told me. “So I am in for the long game.”

42:02 Vigilantes and the justice system I asked about the predator-catchers all over social media. Craig is sympathetic but firm: expose people, hand the evidence to law enforcement, and if a prosecutor will not act, work to replace the prosecutor. He is wary of mob justice even when the target deserves it.

45:46 Why he stands for due process For a man who hunts predators, his commitment to due process caught me off guard. “If someone accuses you of something, even if it’s a heinous thing,” he asks, “wouldn’t you want due process?” It is the moment that made me trust his temperament, even where I cannot verify his claims.

47:34 Advice, faith, and resilience We close on how a regular person carries weight like this without drowning in it. His answer leans on faith and community. I do not share his beliefs, but his point about not facing dark things alone is one I would underline for anyone.

52:05 Where to find Craig’s work Craig points people to his nonprofit and his films. He mentions that his organization runs a one hundred percent conviction rate, and that his own daughter, a survivor herself, now works the operations alongside him. Wherever you land on the bigger claims, that detail stayed with me.

About the guest, Craig Sawyer

Craig “Sawman” Sawyer served as a U.S. Marine and then a Navy SEAL in the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, followed by years of high-threat security work in and around the intelligence community. He founded Veterans for Child Rescue (V4CR), which investigates trafficking and runs sting operations alongside law enforcement to take down child predators, and he directed the documentary Contra Land about that work.

A couple of things from my side

Both of these came up in the episode:

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This is the episode that pulled me back after a long quiet stretch, and I led with it on purpose. Watch it, sit with it, and push back where you disagree.

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