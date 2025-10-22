'Healthy & Awake' Substack

Tom
18h

Whenever there are these kinds of articles on alternative cancer therapies they invariably include IV Vitamin C. Which is great because it has been proven to be effective. But until it is approved for cancer treatment by the insurance companies (fat chance with Big Pharma in the way) it will remain out of reach for the vast majority of cancer patients. Here locally in California one treatment is $270. The procedure requires treatments of several times a week for 3-4 months. When you do the math it’s prohibitive for most people.

Rainbow Roxy
2d

Wow, the part about overlooked research really stood out. Makes you wonder how much more data is waiting to be connected. Do you think AI could surphace these studies faster? So insightful!

