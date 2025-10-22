This article expands on my recent Healthy & Awake Podcast conversation with Dr. John Catanzaro /

— a deep dive into alternative and

that rarely make it into the mainstream discussion. (You can check out the full episode above.)

Many of the studies and clinical reports referenced here were discovered through the work of Dr.

and

. Their reporting helped surface research that’s often overlooked or buried in specialized journals.

When I sat down with Dr. Catanzaro, my goal was simple: to explore evidence and ideas that deserve fair conversation. These therapies—some with real-world outcomes and growing data behind them—tend to live in the corners of the internet, often dismissed by the same institutions that claim to value science and open inquiry.

That curiosity is what drives the Healthy & Awake spirit. We question the conventional, explore the unconventional, and seek truth in health & wellness. I’m Mike Vera, an NBC-HWC Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach. My role isn’t to diagnose or prescribe, but to help people understand the evidence and apply it responsibly in real life.

Dr. Catanzaro is the founder and CEO of

, where he specializes in precision molecular medicine and personalized peptide therapy. He’s spent decades helping advanced cancer patients through highly individualized strategies that go far beyond the one-size-fits-all model of conventional care.

In our discussion, we covered twelve of the most-searched alternative cancer therapies—from ivermectin to IV vitamin C. The goal wasn’t to promote miracle cures or take sides, but to understand how these approaches might fit into a more complete picture of human biology and healing.

Below, I’ve summarized Dr. Catanzaro’s insights and paired them with peer-reviewed studies and clinical evidence.

Nothing here is meant to diagnose, treat, or cure disease. It’s for education and curiosity—always talk with your doctor before making any medical changes.

1. Ivermectin and Fenbendazole

If you’ve spent any time outside the mainstream, these two names pop up fast. They started as antiparasitics, but clinicians working at the edges of oncology are exploring them for cancer because they appear to influence pathways tied to inflammation, metabolism, and metastasis.

In our conversation, Dr. John Catanzaro explained that the effect is less about parasites and more about pathways. “They’re effective at reducing metastatic migration and cell proliferation,” he said, pointing to cases where tumors shrank and, in some instances, remissions followed. The theme: timing, dosing, and context inside a personalized plan.

Below are two recent examples showing how researchers and clinicians are approaching these compounds in cancer settings.

Ivermectin – new delivery, new signal A 2025 preclinical study showed that intranasal nano-encapsulated ivermectin reduced glioma tumor size in rats at doses below standard human antiparasitic dosing and was well tolerated. It’s the first demonstration of direct-to-brain ivermectin delivery in this way: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40497800/

Fenbendazole – emerging human cases Nuclear medicine oncologist Dr. William Makis is one of the doctors actively treating patients and sharing outcomes and studies across social media. A 2025 peer-reviewed case series he co-authored reported three stage IV patients (breast, prostate, melanoma) who achieved complete or near-complete remissions while using fenbendazole alongside other therapies (no chemotherapy): PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40605964/ PMC full text: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12215191/

Readable summary:

Where this fits biologically Fenbendazole appears to act on several cancer hallmarks: microtubule destabilization, p53 activation, metabolic disruption, anti-angiogenesis, and possible cancer stem-cell suppression. Ivermectin has also been studied across signalling pathways connected to metastasis and treatment resistance, and the new intranasal data adds a potential delivery route for brain tumors.

Mitochondria-first framework (clarified) There’s also a hybrid orthomolecular protocol published in the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine (2024) that Makis co-authored. It targets the “mitochondrial-stem cell connection” using a mix of orthomolecules (IV vitamin C, high-dose vitamin D, zinc), repurposed drugs (ivermectin, benzimidazoles), and metabolic supports (fasting, ketogenic diet, hyperbaric oxygen therapy): https://expose-news.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Targeting-the-Mitochondrial-Stem-Cell-Connection-in-Cancer-Treatment_-A-Hybrid-Orthomolecular-Protocol-ISOM.pdf

Takeaway These findings highlight how repurposed drugs might interact with core cancer mechanisms—metabolism, stem-cell behavior, and mitochondrial function.

2. Methylene Blue and Mitochondrial Function

Methylene blue (MB) is one of those compounds that seems simple on the surface, yet it touches almost every layer of cellular metabolism. Dr. Catanzaro described it as “a resuscitator”—something that restores energy flow when cells fall off track. “In cancer cells, there’s an excessive amount of loss of mitochondria,” he explained. “Methylene blue can help resuscitate that system and support normal energetics.”

His point echoes what’s becoming a new focus in oncology research: the idea that cancer begins as a mitochondrial disorder, not just a genetic one. This concept was laid out in “Mitochondrial Correction: A New Therapeutic Paradigm for Cancer and Degenerative Diseases” (Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, 2018). The paper proposes that cancer and many chronic illnesses stem from mitochondrial dysfunction rather than mutations—and that restoring oxidative metabolism can reverse cancer’s “Warburg effect.” https://isom.ca/article/mitochondrial-correction-new-therapeutic-paradigm-cancer-degenerative-diseases/?s=09

That framework emphasizes lifestyle and metabolism over cytotoxic intervention: ketogenic or low-carb nutrition, exercise, stress reduction, detoxification, and a broad suite of mitochondrial-supportive compounds such as CoQ10, acetyl-L-carnitine, alpha-lipoic acid, NAC, magnesium, omega-3s, and B vitamins. It also includes metabolic therapies like dichloroacetate (DCA), 2-deoxyglucose, 3-bromopyruvate, and energy-enhancing modalities such as hyperbaric oxygen and intravenous laser therapy.

Within that paradigm, methylene blue stands out as one of the few compounds that can directly restore mitochondrial signaling and redox balance. It works as an electron carrier in the mitochondrial respiratory chain—essentially jump-starting stalled energy metabolism.

Recent studies have taken that idea further:

Methylene Blue Metabolic Therapy Restrains In Vivo Ovarian Tumor Growth Cancers (Basel), 2024 – https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers16020355 In a carboplatin-resistant ovarian cancer model, MB significantly reduced tumor proliferation by modulating mitochondrial membrane potential and oxygen consumption, showing selective effects on cancer cells versus normal tissue.

Reversing the Warburg Effect as a Treatment for Glioblastoma J Biol Chem, 2013 – https://www.jbc.org/article/S0021-9258(19)35076-8/fulltext MB restored oxidative metabolism in glioblastoma cells, increasing oxygen use and reducing lactate production—essentially reversing the metabolic signature that fuels tumor growth.

Anticancer Activity of Methylene Blue via Inhibition of Heat Shock Protein 70 Biomed Pharmacother, 2018 – https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biopha.2018.08.095 MB inhibited Hsp70 and Hsp90, key chaperone proteins that cancer cells rely on for survival, leading to apoptosis and improved histopathology in a lung cancer model.

Methylene Blue Photodynamic Therapy Induces Selective and Massive Cell Death in Human Breast Cancer Cells BMC Cancer, 2017 – https://doi.org/10.1186/s12885-017-3179-7 MB, when activated by light and oxygen, triggered extensive oxidative damage in breast cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue—suggesting potential for adjunctive surgical or topical use.

At-Methylene Blue for Targeted Radiotherapy of Disseminated Melanoma Eur J Cancer, 1996 – https://doi.org/10.1016/0959-8049(96)00236-5 Radio-labeled MB demonstrated strong tumor inhibition in melanoma models with minimal impact on normal tissue.

Across these findings, a pattern emerges: MB restores normal energy metabolism in cancer cells, often pushing them back toward apoptosis (programmed cell death). It also has antioxidant and neuroprotective effects, crossing the blood-brain barrier—a feature that makes it especially interesting in neurological and glioma research.

Dr. Catanzaro emphasized that success depends on strategy and pacing. “You can’t do everything at once,” he said. “You have to triage your plan and use it cyclically so the body can adapt.”

Taken together, the mitochondrial correction framework and these emerging MB studies suggest a future where cancer treatment focuses less on destroying tissue and more on repairing energy metabolism—restoring function instead of just fighting disease.

3. Peptide Therapy and Personalized Engineering

The deeper we go into metabolic and mitochondrial science, the clearer it becomes that cell communication is everything. That’s where Dr. John Catanzaro’s work with personalized peptide therapy comes in.

In our earlier talk (Introduction to Peptide Therapy – Episode 55), he broke down how his team designs peptides that act like biological “repair signals.” One of them, an eight-target precision peptide, was created to neutralize spike-protein-driven inflammation while rebuilding mitochondrial structure and energy flow. Watch the episode:

Dr. Catanzaro’s company, Neo7 Bioscience, uses molecular mapping—analyzing patterns in blood, urine, or tumor tissue—to identify communication breakdowns at the cellular level. Artificial-intelligence tools then help model and design custom peptide sequences for each individual.

I have no financial relationship with Neo7 Bioscience or Dr. Catanzaro. My goal is simply to highlight how this kind of data-driven, personalized approach fits into the broader conversation around metabolic and mitochondrial health.

For context, several independent studies are exploring similar ideas:

Therapeutic Peptides: Current Applications and Future Directions

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy, 2022 – https://www.nature.com/articles/s41392-022-00904-4

Summarizes advances in therapeutic peptide design, highlighting their precision, potency, and lower side-effect profiles. Explains how chemical modifications and delivery systems improve stability and support their use in precision oncology.

Recent Advances in Peptide-Based Therapeutic Strategies for Breast Cancer Treatment

Frontiers in Pharmacology, 2023 – https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2023.1052301/full

Details how peptides are being used as targeting vectors, cell-penetrating carriers, and vaccines in breast cancer therapy. Notes that several peptide-based vaccines are already in late-stage clinical trials.

Peptide-Drug Conjugates and Their Role in Cancer Therapy

Cancers, 2023 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9820985/

Reviews peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs) as compact, selective delivery systems that combine peptide targeting with potent cytotoxic drugs, offering improved tumor penetration and reduced off-target toxicity compared to ADCs.

Peptide-Drug Conjugates: A New Hope for Cancer Management

Molecules, 2022 – https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/27/21/7232

Highlights PDCs’ structural versatility and receptor selectivity, enabling precise drug delivery and reduced systemic toxicity—a growing frontier in targeted cancer therapy.

These studies show how synthetic and naturally derived peptides can regulate inflammation, trigger apoptosis, and deliver drugs directly into tumors—principles that align with the precision-repair logic behind modern peptide research.

As Catanzaro explained, the future of peptide therapy isn’t about mass-produced formulas. It’s about using molecular data to create treatments that adapt with the patient—guided by communication, feedback, and the body’s own corrective intelligence.

4. High-Dose IV Vitamin C

Vitamin C has been part of the alternative-cancer conversation for decades. Linus Pauling’s early orthomolecular research opened the door, but modern data are starting to show where high-dose IV vitamin C fits within evidence-based oncology.

Dr. Catanzaro stresses intelligent use and timing—how oxidative therapies like IV vitamin C can be powerful when integrated strategically rather than used indiscriminately. In our conversation, he noted that cyclical dosing can often yield the same or better results than extreme, continuous megadoses.

Several well-designed studies support this approach:

High-Dose IV Vitamin C Plus Chemotherapy Doubles Survival in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

University of Iowa, Redox Biology, 2024 – https://medicine.uiowa.edu/news/2024/11/high-dose-iv-vitamin-c-plus-chemotherapy-doubles-survival-advanced-pancreatic-cancer

Randomized phase 2 trial of 34 patients with stage IV pancreatic cancer receiving gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel, with or without high-dose IV vitamin C. Median overall survival doubled from 8 months (chemo alone) to 16 months (with vitamin C), with improved progression-free survival (4 → 6 months) and fewer reported side effects.

Phase I Clinical Trial of Intravenous Ascorbic Acid in Advanced Malignancy

Annals of Oncology, 2008 – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18544557/

Dose-escalation trial of 17 patients with advanced cancers receiving up to 1.5 g/kg IV ascorbic acid three times weekly. Treatment was well-tolerated with no maximum dose reached; plasma concentrations reached 49 mM. Four patients remained clinically stable beyond six months, establishing a safety basis for later trials.

Dr. Catanzaro’s clinical experience reflects what these trials show: Vitamin C appears most effective when used strategically—cyclically, in combination with other therapies, and after confirming that patients don’t have G6PD deficiency (a genetic condition that makes high doses unsafe). He mentions that fat-soluble ascorbyl palmitate for oral use between infusions to extend its effects.

Used with precision, high-dose vitamin C has shown potential to improve treatment tolerance, support metabolic health, and enhance quality of life for patients undergoing conventional care.

5. Medicinal Mushrooms

Medicinal mushrooms are one of those areas where traditional medicine and modern research finally overlap. What started as folk knowledge has grown into a serious field of immunology, metabolic science, and oncology.

Dr. Catanzaro described mushrooms as “immune modulators” that help restore balance rather than blunt-force attack disease. He often uses them as adjuncts in metabolic and mitochondrial recovery plans—especially reishi, turkey tail, and shiitake—for their ability to enhance immune function and improve treatment tolerance.

A 2022 review in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy titled “Immunomodulatory effect of mushrooms and their bioactive compounds in cancer” mapped out how mushrooms and their phytochemicals influence anti-cancer immunity, apoptosis, and metabolic regulation. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332222002906#bib141

Key points from that review:

Cytokine modulation: Compounds such as β-glucans, lentinan, PSK, and PSP increase IL-1, IL-2, IL-6, IL-8, TNF-α, IFN-γ, and GM-CSF—activating macrophages, NK cells, and T cells.

Cell-cycle control: Mushroom extracts induce apoptosis and arrest cancer-cell growth by regulating cyclins A, B1, p21, p27 and suppressing NF-κB and Bcl-2.

Immune enhancement: Polysaccharide-protein complexes activate macrophages and NK cells and promote Th1-type responses.

Anti-angiogenesis and anti-metastasis: Extracts inhibit VEGF, slowing vascular growth and tumor spread.

Notable species include Trametes versicolor (Turkey Tail), Ganoderma lucidum (Reishi), Lentinula edodes (Shiitake), and Grifola frondosa (Maitake)—each with distinct immune and metabolic effects.

Several human trials reinforce those findings:

Turkey Tail ( Coriolus versicolor ) for Survival Efficacy of Yun Zhi (Coriolus versicolor) on Survival in Cancer Patients: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis (2012) Systematic review of 13 RCTs showing a 9% absolute reduction in 5-year mortality when C. versicolor extract was used alongside conventional therapy, most notably in breast, gastric, and colorectal cancers. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/51903555_Efficacy_of_Yun_Zhi_Coriolus_versicolor_on_Survival_in_Cancer_Patients_Systematic_Review_and_Meta-Analysis

Reishi ( Ganoderma lucidum ) for Tumor Response and Immune Function Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews (2016) Five RCTs (n = 373) found that patients taking G. lucidum alongside standard therapy were 1.27 times more likely to show a positive tumor response and displayed higher T-cell counts (CD3, CD4, CD8). https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD007731.pub3/full

Shiitake (Lentinula edodes) for Quality of Life During Chemotherapy In Vivo (2017) – Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of 47 breast-cancer patients receiving postoperative anthracycline chemotherapy. Daily LEM (1,800 mg) maintained quality-of-life scores and stabilized immune function compared with placebo. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28811898/

Together, these studies suggest that mushroom-derived compounds—especially PSK, PSP, and lentinan—can enhance immune resilience, improve treatment tolerance, and support recovery when used alongside conventional care.

While mushroom polysaccharides like PSK and AHCC are already approved as adjuvant therapies in parts of Asia, most commercial supplements remain unregulated and unstandardized. The evidence base is growing, but clinical validation and dosing standards still need to catch up.

Used responsibly and under professional guidance, medicinal mushrooms represent one of the most promising natural avenues for immune support and metabolic balance within cancer care.

6. Chlorine Dioxide

Chlorine dioxide is probably the most polarizing compound in this entire discussion. The FDA calls it dangerous and classifies it as an industrial bleach, while others—mostly outside the United States—argue that, at controlled doses, it can serve as an oxidative therapy.

Dr. Catanzaro’s take was balanced. He explained that chloride molecules can influence the electrical and metabolic behavior of cancer cells, but that dose, purity, and context determine whether something becomes therapeutic or toxic. “Low and slow” was the phrase he kept repeating. Used incorrectly, chlorine dioxide can injure tissue; used carefully, it may modulate oxidative stress and disrupt malignant cell signaling.

The controversy hasn’t stopped researchers from investigating it. Several studies, summarized in Dr. William Makis’ coverage and verified through their original journals, outline what’s known so far:

Anticancer and Antiviral Activity of Chlorine Dioxide by Its Induction of Reactive Oxygen Species Kim et al., 2016 – Journal of Applied Biological Chemistry https://koreascience.or.kr/article/JAKO201611639306040.page Demonstrated strong cytotoxicity of chlorine dioxide against breast and colorectal cancer cell lines. The effect was linked to increased reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation. Antioxidants such as vitamin E reversed the cytotoxicity, supporting the ROS-driven mechanism.

Chlorine Dioxide as a Possible Adjunct to Metabolic Treatment Laurent Schwartz, 2017 – Journal of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis https://www.researchgate.net/publication/321315675_Chlorine_dioxide_as_a_possible_adjunct_to_metabolic_treatment Case report of two patients (pancreatic and metastatic prostate cancer) who self-administered oral chlorine dioxide alongside a metabolic regimen of alpha-lipoic acid and hydroxycitrate. Both showed temporary stabilization and biochemical improvement. The author proposed that chlorine dioxide may alter tumor cell pH and energy metabolism.

Case Report: Compassionate Application of Chlorine Dioxide-Based Solution in a Patient with Metastatic Prostate Cancer Aparicio-Alonso et al., 2024 – Salud, Ciencia y Tecnología https://www.researchgate.net/publication/377163369_Case_Report_Compassionate_application_of_chlorine_dioxide-based_solution_in_a_patient_with_metastatic_prostate_cancer Documented tumor reduction at distant sites following the compassionate use of a chlorine dioxide-based oral solution. The authors hypothesize a redox-modulating effect but emphasize that rigorous clinical trials are essential before any therapeutic claim can be made.

Collectively, these papers show that chlorine dioxide has measurable biological activity, but its therapeutic window is narrow. Even minor dosing errors can shift it from potentially useful to harmful. Until well-controlled oncology trials are published, it remains an experimental compound that warrants caution, not self-experimentation.

For now, Dr. Catanzaro’s advice still stands: oxidative tools can play a role, but they must be used judiciously, with supervision and precision—not curiosity alone.

7. Cannabis

Unlike chlorine dioxide, cannabis has a long track record in the public eye—but it’s still a topic where medical nuance gets lost. Some cancer patients turn to it purely for symptom relief (like pain or nausea), while others believe it holds direct anti-cancer potential.

Dr. Catanzaro said both can be true—depending on the strain and source. “Certain species of cannabis actually have higher anti-neoplastic activity than others,” he explained, referencing his colleague and cannabis genomics expert, Kevin McKernan.

But he warned that purity is everything. “One of the biggest concerns is contamination—heavy metals, fungus, or pesticides,” he said. “That can turn something medicinal into something carcinogenic.”

The endocannabinoid system, he noted, plays a major role in immune regulation and cellular repair. When used properly and cyclically, cannabis can be a powerful adjunct in cancer treatment, even in hard-to-treat brain cancers. However, not everyone tolerates it well. “Some people have hyper-expressive endocannabinoid systems,” he said, “so you have to pay attention to individual response.”

Cannabis can be helpful, but it’s not universally safe or effective—and strain selection, purity, and dosing strategy matter far more than hype.

Oral Cannabis Extract for Secondary Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting: Final Results of a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase II/III Trial

Journal of Clinical Oncology, 2024 – https://ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/JCO.23.01836

Phase II/III randomized trial (147 participants) testing oral cannabis extract (1:1 THC:CBD, 2.5 mg each, three times daily) for refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Complete-response rate was three times higher than placebo (24% vs 8%), with significant nausea reduction. Mild sedation and dizziness were more common, but overall tolerance was good.

A Phase 1b Randomised, Placebo-Controlled Trial of Nabiximols Cannabinoid Oromucosal Spray with Temozolomide in Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma

British Journal of Cancer, 2021 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8039032/

Phase 1b trial (27 patients) combining nabiximols (THC:CBD 1:1 oromucosal spray) with temozolomide in recurrent glioblastoma. One-year survival was 83% vs 44% for placebo (p = 0.042), with median survival 550 vs 369 days. Authors concluded cannabinoids may have anti-tumor activity warranting larger trials.

Multicenter, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group Study of the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Δ⁹-THC/CBD Oromucosal Spray as Adjunctive Analgesic Treatment in Patients with Refractory Cancer-Related Pain

Journal of Pain and Symptom Management, 2010 – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19896326/

Multicenter placebo-controlled study (177 patients) with advanced cancer pain unrelieved by opioids. The balanced THC:CBD spray significantly reduced mean pain scores (p = 0.024) and lowered rescue opioid use (p = 0.004) without increasing serious side effects.

These trials reinforce what Dr. Catanzaro described in practice: cannabis can help some patients manage pain, nausea, and treatment tolerance, and there may even be disease-modifying potential in specific contexts like glioblastoma. But it isn’t a universal solution—purity, ratio, timing, and individual response all matter.

8. DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide)

DMSO might be one of the most fascinating—and misunderstood—substances in alternative medicine. Originally developed as a solvent and anti-inflammatory topical, it’s gained attention for its ability to carry compounds deep into tissues and even across the blood-brain barrier.

Dr. Catanzaro has used it intravenously for more than 25 years. “DMSO is a very strong solvent,” he said, “and a lot of lipid-soluble peptides become more absorbable when combined with it.” In small percentages, he explained, it helps shuttle therapeutic molecules—especially peptides—through cellular barriers that would otherwise block them. “It’s an effective carrier that enhances absorption and delivery.”

But that same power makes it risky if misused. “Some people apply 100% DMSO to their skin or even their eyes,” he warned. “That’s dangerous. You have to dilute it heavily. A little goes a long way.” Because it penetrates tissue almost instantly, anything it touches—including toxins—can be pulled straight into the bloodstream.

In his clinic, Dr. Catanzaro used very low concentrations mixed with peptide infusions, taking precautions like shielding IV bags from light to preserve the compound’s integrity. “It’s very effective in cancer,” he said, “but it must be done under medical supervision.”

Outside of clinical use, researchers have been revisiting DMSO’s potential in oncology. A detailed review by

compiled hundreds of studies showing that low concentrations of DMSO may help

, and

.

In that article, the author describes how DMSO has repeatedly been shown to induce differentiation in cancer cells—essentially pushing them to revert toward a more normal state. It’s also been used to protect healthy tissues from radiation damage, enhance drug penetration across the blood-brain barrier, and reduce the toxicity of chemotherapy drugs.

A follow-up piece explored DMSO’s potential in combination therapies—specifically when paired with natural agents such as hematoxylin, creating a photodynamic-like effect that selectively targets cancer cells while leaving healthy tissue largely unharmed.

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dmso-and-hematoxylin-a-remarkable

Most of this research is early and not part of standard oncology practice, but it’s difficult to ignore how much data has quietly accumulated over the decades. DMSO may hold value as a medical tool when used carefully and under supervision. Used incorrectly, it might cause serious harm.

The bottom line: it’s probably not something to experiment with at home, but it deserves far more scientific attention than it’s received.

9. Apricot Seeds (Vitamin B17)

One of the oldest and most controversial alternative cancer remedies is apricot seeds, often referred to by their extracted compound name, vitamin B17 or laetrile. Decades ago, it was promoted as a natural cancer fighter, but U.S. regulators cracked down on its sale—arguing it was ineffective and potentially toxic because of trace cyanide compounds.

Dr. Catanzaro said he hasn’t seen much toxicity from apricot kernels in his clinical experience. “I don’t see a lot of toxicity associated with it,” he said, “but I also don’t see strong anti-cancer benefits either.”

He emphasized that the issue isn’t the raw seed—it’s the lack of precision. “It’s never about the one thing you do,” he explained. “It’s about how strategic you are in doing it.” Instead of consuming whole kernels, he believes researchers should study the active compounds more deeply. “If we can extract the principles or constituents that have the anti-cancer effects, that would be the smart thing to do,” he said. “Plants have their own peptide structures that could be isolated and made more effective than the crude product itself.”

As he pointed out, that’s how pharmaceuticals are developed: by isolating and refining molecules from nature. “It’s something that should be studied more carefully, not dismissed outright,” he said.

The research on B17 (amygdalin / laetrile) is mostly preclinical, showing possible biological effects in laboratory models but lacking proven benefit in humans. The following studies represent some of the most recent and positive findings in this area:

The Pharmacological and Toxicological Effects of Amygdalin: A Review Study

Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Research, 2023 – https://pbr.mazums.ac.ir/article-1-387-en.pdf

Reviews in vitro findings showing that amygdalin may inhibit tumor growth in prostate, colon, leukemia, lung, and bladder cancers by inducing apoptosis and blocking the Akt–mTOR pathway. Demonstrates selective toxicity toward cancer cells with minimal harm to healthy tissue.

Amygdalin as a Promising Anticancer Agent: Molecular Mechanisms and Future Perspectives for the Development of New Nanoformulations for Its Delivery

Molecules, 2023 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10531689/

Outlines key anticancer mechanisms—caspase-dependent apoptosis and inhibition of cell proliferation—and explores nanoformulations designed to enhance amygdalin’s bioavailability and safety.

Amygdalin as a Chemoprotective Agent in Co-Treatment with Cisplatin

Frontiers in Pharmacology, 2022 – https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2022.1013692/full

Suggests that amygdalin may reduce chemotherapy-related toxicity while maintaining anticancer efficacy, indicating potential use alongside cisplatin for improved treatment tolerance.

Adding to that body of evidence, Dr. William Makis reviewed more than two dozen studies in his 2024 Global Research article, “Apricots, Apricot Seeds and Cancer: A Quick Review of the Recent Science and Controversies Behind Amygdalin, Laetrile, Vitamin B17” (https://www.globalresearch.ca/apricots-apricot-seeds-cancer/5855935). Makis highlighted new in-vitro and animal research showing that apricot seed extracts and their bioactive compounds can trigger apoptosis, inhibit angiogenesis, and reduce tumor growth in cancers of the liver, colon, pancreas, breast, prostate, and lung. He also noted studies demonstrating antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in animal models of liver and gastrointestinal cancers.

Makis’ review underscores how much the data remain early-stage but suggests that apricot fruit and kernels contain a diverse set of phytochemicals—flavonoids, phenolic acids, carotenoids, and tocopherols—with measurable anticancer and antioxidant properties. At the same time, he acknowledged ongoing safety debates, as regulatory agencies continue to warn against excessive raw-kernel consumption due to potential cyanide exposure.

Overall, both Makis’ review and the peer-reviewed literature point to a clear theme: there are biologically active compounds worth studying further, but no validated clinical protocol yet supports their use as stand-alone cancer therapies.

10. Rife Machine & Wave Therapies

While some alternative treatments are biochemical, others work through physics—and wave-based therapies like the Rife machine, electromagnetic stimulation, and light therapy are gaining renewed attention.

According to Dr. Catanzaro, every cell in the body vibrates at specific frequencies, and tumors often carry distinct electromagnetic patterns. Technologies like tumor-treating fields and light-spectrum therapies are beginning to exploit these properties.

He mentioned a device used in clinical oncology today—the Optune helmet—which delivers gentle alternating electric fields to the brain to help slow the growth of glioblastomas. “It creates an environment that’s inhospitable for tumor formation,” he explained. “The constant pulsing of electromagnetic fields inhibits the contact points that allow tumor cells to bind and spread.”

Light and electromagnetic therapies, he added, can be complementary to biological treatments like peptides or metabolic therapies. “Peptide therapies work really well with blue light therapy and some red light therapy,” he said. “You have to consider the physics of cancer, not just its chemistry.”

He believes this area—what he calls tumor biophysics—is one of the most exciting frontiers in medicine. “We’re dealing with the physical and mechanical relationships of cancer cells,” he said. “The body has an amazing ability to forward- and reverse-engineer itself when given the right vibrational signals.”

The Rife Device Controversy

Much of the skepticism surrounding frequency-based treatments comes from the history of the so-called Rife machine. Invented in the 1930s and revived in later decades, these devices were marketed as frequency generators capable of killing cancer cells. However, multiple investigations have linked their promotion to medical fraud.

One such case involved James Folsom, who was convicted of federal felony counts for selling unapproved Rife devices under names like NatureTronics and Energy Wellness (USA v. James Folsom, No. 10-50119 (9th Cir. 2011)). According to court records and the historical overview on Wikipedia’s Royal Rife page, regulators determined that these machines were sold as cancer cures without scientific basis.

Mainstream medical organizations—including the American Cancer Society and Cancer Research UK—state unequivocally that there is no reliable scientific evidence that Rife machines can cure or treat cancer. The FDA has not approved any Rife-type device for medical use.

That said, there is legitimate research into electromagnetic and radiofrequency therapies that differ entirely from the Rife model. These studies explore how controlled amplitude-modulated fields or tumor-specific frequencies might affect cellular signaling and gene expression in cancer cells.

Emerging Evidence

Amplitude-Modulated Electromagnetic Fields for the Treatment of Cancer: Discovery of Tumor-Specific Frequencies and Assessment of a Novel Therapeutic Approach

Journal of Experimental and Clinical Cancer Research, 2009 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2672058/

Pilot study of 163 patients identified tumor-specific electromagnetic frequencies (0.1 Hz–114 kHz) via biofeedback. Compassionate-use treatment in 28 advanced cases was well-tolerated, yielding one complete and one partial response—suggesting biological activity.

Targeted Treatment of Cancer with Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields Amplitude-Modulated at Tumor-Specific Frequencies

Chinese Journal of Cancer, 2013 – https://pure.johnshopkins.edu/en/publications/targeted-treatment-of-cancer-with-radiofrequency-electromagnetic-

Reviews research showing amplitude-modulated 27.12 MHz radiofrequency fields delivered intrabuccally appear safe and may inhibit tumor growth by modulating gene expression and disrupting mitosis.

Metastatic Colon Cancer – An Effective Treatment Protocol of Integrative Therapies Including Electromagnetic Field Frequencies: A Case Report

Case Reports in Oncology, 2023 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10629860/

Case report of a 52-year-old male with Stage IV metastatic colon cancer achieving stable partial remission over eight months through an integrative protocol combining EMF/Rife-frequency therapy, Bevacizumab, IV nutrients, and repurposed drugs.

These papers represent a very different class of investigation from the unregulated Rife devices sold in the past. They suggest that frequency-specific modulation of electromagnetic fields could influence cancer biology under controlled, clinically supervised conditions—a field still in its infancy but expanding rapidly.

11. Colloidal Silver

Another therapy that resurfaces frequently in alternative health circles is colloidal silver (and its more modern variant, nano-silver). Known for its antimicrobial properties, silver has been used in wound care and infection control for centuries—but some believe it may also have anti-cancer effects.

Dr. Catanzaro said silver does demonstrate antibacterial, antiviral, and anticancer activity, but that doesn’t make it safe to use every day. “Even though it’s silver, it’s still a heavy metal,” he reminded. “It accumulates in the tissues over time.”

Many people take colloidal silver orally or apply it to their skin daily, assuming more is better. He cautioned against that approach. “If you’re taking it every day, you’re creating an agent of toxicity rather than a medicine,” he said.

The body can handle small, periodic exposures, but continuous use can lead to buildup—and, in extreme cases, argyria, a bluish discoloration of the skin caused by silver deposits. “Use it strategically, in a cyclical way, and in small amounts,” he said. “Not every day.”

Like with methylene blue and other oxidative therapies, the guiding principle is rotation, moderation, and awareness. Every compound has a saturation point where its benefits turn to burden.

Emerging Evidence

Much of the current research on silver’s biological effects focuses on nanosilver (silver nanoparticles, or AgNPs) rather than the consumer-grade colloidal silver found in health stores. These laboratory and animal studies suggest that nanosilver may have selective cytotoxic effects on cancer cells, but this remains an experimental area.

Activity and Pharmacology of Homemade Silver Nanoparticles in Refractory Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer

Head & Neck, 2019 – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30537286/

Case report of a 78-year-old man with advanced metastatic head and neck cancer who achieved complete remission after ingesting homemade nanosilver. He remained cancer-free for 18 months with no observed toxicity. Authors called for further study of AgNPs as potential therapeutics. (Also discussed by Dr. William Makis:)

Nanosilver Inhibits the Progression of Pancreatic Cancer by Inducing a Paraptosis-Like Mixed Type of Cell Death

Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, 2022 – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36076598/

In animal and cell models, AgNPs selectively destroyed pancreatic cancer cells within hours by inducing paraptosis-like cell death involving mitochondrial disruption. Tumor growth was markedly reduced in mice without major side effects.

Exploring the Anti-Tumor Effect of Silver Nanoparticles in Oral and Skin Cancer In Vivo: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Research, Society and Development, 2023 – https://rsdjournal.org/rsd/article/view/45505

Meta-analysis found AgNPs consistently reduced tumor size and metastasis in oral and skin cancer models. Localized or injectable delivery showed strongest effects with minimal systemic toxicity.

Green-Synthesized Silver Nanoparticles Induced Apoptotic Cell Death in MCF-7 Breast Cancer Cells by Generating Reactive Oxygen Species and Activating Caspase 3 and 9 Enzyme Activities

Molecules, 2020 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7559220/

In vitro studies showed biologically synthesized AgNPs triggered apoptosis in breast cancer cells via ROS generation and activation of caspase-3 and -9.

While these findings are intriguing, they do not validate colloidal silver as a cancer treatment. The documented benefits come from engineered nanosilver under controlled lab conditions—not the unregulated products available online. Unsupervised use still carries real toxicity risks, and experts emphasize medical supervision for any potential future human trials.

12. Lifestyle Changes for Cancer

After discussing so many advanced and experimental treatments, it’s easy to overlook the simplest—and often most powerful—factor in cancer recovery: lifestyle.

Dr. Catanzaro ended our conversation by emphasizing that foundational habits are not optional. “The right, clean way of eating and consistent exercise are essential,” he said. He and his wife, both in their sixties, focus on clean food, morning sunlight, and daily movement like Pilates and walking.

He also warned against obsession. “If your anti-aging protocol causes you to age faster because you’re stressing out about aging, you’ve missed the point,” he said. “Enjoy your life, enhance your resilience, but don’t become fanatical.”

Moderation again was the theme. You can’t eliminate every toxin, avoid every electromagnetic field, or micromanage every biological process—but you can lower your burden and improve your body’s capacity to recover. “You’ll never get rid of every exposure,” he said, “but you can drop your exposure index significantly. That gives your body the ability to bounce back.”

Dr. Catanzaro described longevity as a balance between discipline and peace of mind. “If you’re constantly chasing youth, that stress alone accelerates aging,” he said. “Do the work, but let go of the panic. Graceful aging is a healthier goal than eternal youth.”

Evidence for Lifestyle Interventions

The research is clear: foundational lifestyle changes—exercise, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and circadian alignment—aren’t “alternative.” They’re evidence-based tools for prevention, recovery, and long-term resilience.

Below are highlights from leading peer-reviewed studies showing how daily habits influence cancer outcomes.

1. Exercise

High Shear Stresses under Exercise Conditions Destroy Circulating Tumor Cells in a Microfluidic System

Scientific Reports, 2022 – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28054593/

Exercise-level blood flow forces destroyed over 90% of circulating tumor cells in vitro, suggesting physical inhibition of metastasis.

The CHALLENGE Trial (Colon Health and Life-Long Exercise Change)

Current Oncology, 2008 – https://www.mdpi.com/1718-7729/15/6/378

In a Phase III randomized trial of 889 colon cancer patients, a structured three-year exercise program led to a 37% lower risk of death and a 28% lower risk of recurrence or new cancer , providing strong clinical evidence that exercise improves overall and disease-free survival after standard treatment.

Physical Activity and Mortality in Cancer Survivors: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

JNCI Cancer Spectrum, 2020 – https://academic.oup.com/jncics/article/4/1/pkz080/5582677

A review of 136 studies found that higher post-diagnosis physical activity reduced cancer-specific mortality by 37%, with benefits across at least 11 cancer types, confirming that consistent exercise is a powerful predictor of survival among cancer survivors.

2. Stress Management

A Randomized Controlled Trial of Cognitive-Behavioral Stress Management in Breast Cancer: Survival and Recurrence at 11-Year Follow-Up

Psycho-Oncology, 2018 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5752103/

Ten-week CBSM program cut all-cause mortality fivefold and extended disease-free survival at 11-year follow-up.

Stress Management Interventions to Facilitate Psychological and Physiological Adaptation and Optimal Health Outcomes in Cancer Patients and Survivors

Annual Review of Clinical Psychology, 2023 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10358426/

Comprehensive review showing CBT-based stress management lowers inflammation and improves treatment tolerance.

3. Proper Sleep

Association of Sleep Duration and Breast Cancer OncotypeDX Recurrence Score

Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, 2012 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3409927/

Shorter pre-diagnosis sleep linked with more aggressive tumor biology and higher recurrence risk.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia in Breast Cancer Survivors

Frontiers in Psychology, 2016 – https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2016.01162/full

CBT-I improved sleep quality, mood, fatigue, and overall quality of life in survivors.

4. Nutrition

The Role of Diet in Prognosis among Cancer Survivors: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Cancers (Basel), 2022 – https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/2/348

High-quality diets, particularly Mediterranean-style, reduced all-cause mortality by 23%.

Long-Term Randomized Controlled Trials of Diet Intervention and Cancer Outcomes: A Systematic Review

Journal of Nutrition, Cancer and Health, 2024 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11475623/

Long-term dietary interventions consistently improved metabolic and cancer-related biomarkers.

5. Fasting

(Highlighted by Dr. William Makis; verified from primary sources)

Fasting and Cancer: Molecular Mechanisms and Clinical Application

Nature Reviews Cancer, 2018 – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30327499/

Fasting-Mimicking Diets (FMDs) enhance cancer therapy by reducing cancer cell survival and increasing resistance to chemotherapy in normal cells, a phenomenon known as differential stress resistance . FMDs can improve treatment efficacy and reduce side effects.

Fasting-Mimicking Diet Blocks Triple-Negative Breast Cancer and Cancer Stem Cell Escape

Cell Metabolism, 2021 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8769166/

FMD blocks triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) progression and targets cancer stem cells by lowering glucose-dependent signaling. It exerts broad differential effects on normal, cancer, and stem cells and can be paired with targeted therapies.

Effect of Fasting on Cancer: A Narrative Review of Scientific Evidence

Cancer Science, 2022 – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35848874/

Prolonged periodic fasting limits cancer cell growth and adaptability, increases treatment effectiveness, and reduces adverse events by promoting a beneficial metabolic shift.

6. Circadian Health

The Cancer Clock Is (Not) Ticking: Links between Circadian Rhythms and Cancer

Clocks & Sleep, 2019 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7445810/

Disruption of circadian rhythms through shift work, jet lag, or genetic changes increases cancer risk and progression. The study highlights how core clock genes regulate DNA repair , cell cycle, and metabolism, and how restoring normal rhythmicity or timing chemotherapy (“chronotherapy”) can reduce tumor growth.

Cancer and the Circadian Clock

Cancer Research, 2019 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8121183/

Reviews how circadian disruption acts as an independent carcinogen, driving tumor growth through altered cell cycle , DNA repair, apoptosis, and metabolism. The authors highlight how restoring circadian function or applying chronotherapy (time-based treatment) can enhance chemotherapy effectiveness and reduce toxicity.

Artificial Light at Night and Cancer: Global Study

Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, 2016 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5454613/

A global analysis of 158 countries found artificial light at night (ALAN) significantly correlated with higher rates of breast, colorectal, lung, and prostate cancers. The study suggests that nighttime light exposure suppresses melatonin, disrupts circadian rhythms, and may contribute to cancer development even outside occupational settings.

7. Avoiding Toxic Exposure

Reduction of Daily-Use Parabens and Phthalates Reverses Accumulation of Cancer-Associated Phenotypes within Disease-Free Breast Tissue

Chemosphere, 2023 – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36746253/

Eliminating xenoestrogen-containing personal-care products for 28 days reversed pro-cancer signaling in breast tissue.

Parabens Exposure and Breast Cancer: A Mini-Review

International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 2022 – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35162895/

Summarizes evidence showing parabens disrupt estrogen and HER2 signaling in breast cells.

8. Health & Wellness Coaching

Does Health Coaching Grow Capacity in Cancer Survivors? A Systematic Review

Journal of Cancer Survivorship, 2017 – https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317783520_Does_Health_Coaching_Grow_Capacity_in_Cancer_Survivors_A_Systematic_Review

Health coaching improved quality of life, physical activity, and long-term health behavior adherence among survivors.

The Effects of Coaching on Behavioral Changes in Patients with Cardiovascular Risk Factors: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Journal of Clinical Medicine, 2019 – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32448627/

Across chronic disease populations, health coaching improved diet, exercise, and stress management—key for cancer prevention and recovery.

The Case for Integration of Health Coaching within Integrative Oncology – Needs, Outcomes, Models, and Standards

Current Oncology Reports, 2025 – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12450219/

Advocates for integrating health coaching into oncology care to address unmet emotional, behavioral, and self-management needs in cancer patients. The review shows coaching reduces anxiety and depression, improves quality of life, and supports behavior change linked to lower cancer recurrence and mortality. The authors call for global standards to establish health coaching as a core, evidence-based component of cancer care.

Turning Knowledge Into Practice

If you’ve read this far, you already care about your health on a deeper level.

And that matters—because information only becomes transformation when it’s applied with consistency, patience, and support.

I’m not a medical doctor. I’m an NBC-HWC Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach, and I’ve worked with clients navigating everything from chronic fatigue to cancer recovery. What I’ve learned is that small, steady actions often make the biggest difference.

At Avantia Health Optimization, I help people take what’s proven in research and turn it into real, sustainable change—so evidence becomes practice, and practice becomes results.

If you’re ready to build something that works for your life, you can learn more at avantiahealthoptimization.com.

Final Thoughts

This conversation reminded me why the Healthy & Awake message matters. There are countless therapies out there—some well-studied, others written off too quickly—but most people only ever see a narrow lane of “approved” options.

After this episode aired, several listeners told me they had never heard of half of these treatments, even after years of working with oncologists. That says a lot about how limited the mainstream conversation still is.

I’m not claiming any of these therapies are miracle cures. What I hope to encourage is curiosity and empowerment—a willingness to look deeper, learn the science for yourself, and have better, more informed conversations with your healthcare team.

If even one person reading this learns something that sparks a meaningful discussion with their doctor—or finds a therapy that improves their quality of life—then this work has done its job.

Stay healthy & awake,



Mike Vera, NBC-HWC